Discover 7 popular restaurant chains that you may have not known originated in Texas

HOUSTON – While restaurant chains like Pluckers, Torchy’s Tacos and Whataburger make their origins well know, there are other Texas treasures that aren’t as loud and proud.

Dating as far back as 1975, some of the most recognizable restaurants have suppressed its history of being found in the Lone Star State.

Here are seven restaurant chains you may not have known originated in Texas:

Chili’s

Established in 1975 in Dallas

Fuddruckers

Established in 1979 in Houston

La Madeleine

Established in 1983 in Dallas

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Established in 1991 in Dallas

Pei Wei

Established in 2000 in Irving

Perry’s Steakhouse

Established in 1979 in Houston

Wingstop

Established in 1994 in Garland