Get your 'vampire chicken’: Korean fried eats coming to Houston’s Westheimer Road

HOUSTON – A “wildly popular” Korean-style fried chicken restaurant is making its way to Westheimer, Eater Houston reported.

BB.Q Chicken, based in Austin, is famous for their spicy items such as Soy-Grilled Chicken, Spicy Spicy Vampire Chicken and Gangnam Style Wings.

Other popular menu items include the “Cupbob” which is a bulgogi and short rib bibimbap (beef, rib and rice) bowl, according to their Facebook page.

The new BB.Q Chicken location will replace the now-shuttered Texadelphia restaurant at 8383 Westheimer Suite 114, between Fondren and Hillcroft. No opening date has been set, however, the business' Instagram post said it anticipates a September opening.

The restaurant chain has a location in Katy and several others across Texas. The chain plans to open more than 55,000 locations across the globe, including the one on Westheimer, according to Eater Houston.