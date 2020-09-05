Century-old Houston Heights home offers versatility and 21st-century features for nearly $1.7M

HOUSTON – Whether you’re here because you have a soft spot for beautiful old houses or you’re just curious to peek inside one, we’re here to take you on a virtual tour of one Bayou City’s most charming estates currently for sale.

On this tour, we’re visiting a century-old Houston Heights home that’s on the market for $1,679,900.

Welcome to 1817 Cortlandt Street, a traditional two-story abode from the 1920s sporting 21st-century features. The single-family home sits on a .15-acre lot and offers over 4,000 square feet of versatile living space. It reps four bedrooms, four full baths, one half-bath and an attached two-car garage.

The primary suite, situated on the first level, boasts a cathedral vaulted ceiling, a spacious bathroom with two chic vanities, a walk-in closet with a huge mirror and offers direct access to the home’s side porch, according to the Houston Association of Realtors listing.

Highlights from HAR’s general description include an inviting front porch, contemporary see-through gas-log fireplace and huge glass doors in the dining area that open up to the side porch and yard.

Ready to see inside? Check out the photos below, courtesy of HAR:

For more details on this Lone Star property, click here.

1817 Cortlandt Street (HAR)

