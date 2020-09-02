The 5 B’s every Texan should know

There’s a lot Texans are known for, from Whataburger and Dr. Pepper to H-E-B and more.

Coincidentally, some of the Lone Star State’s most valued commodities all share the same first letter.

Here five of Texans’ favorite things, all starting with the letter B.

1. Beer

It’s no secret that Texans love a good brew. Furthermore, the Lone Star State is home to some prideful consumers. Just a couple of weeks into business shutdowns that began in March, Texas ranked first in the nation for drinking the most alcohol during the coronavirus outbreak and the recognition was taken with honor.

2. Barbecue

Kansas City, Memphis, and every other city trying to claim to be home of the best barbecue can step aside. Texans will tell ‘em: you can’t compete where you don’t compare. 🤷‍♂️

3. Blue Bell

Blue Bell shall not be messed with. After multiple incidents of tampering and ice cream licking, officers in Texas guarded the frozen treats aisle at grocery stores.

Ain't nobody licking our Blue Bell! Blue Bell Ice Cream H-E-B #BPOA #Bellairepolice #bluebell #brenham #tx #texas #bellaire #HEB #officermuscles Posted by Bellaire Police Officer's Association on Saturday, July 6, 2019

4. Bluebonnets

I think it’s fair to say no other state loves and appreciates its flower as much as Texas does.

Come Spring, families in Texas are rushing to bluebonnet fields with photographers for professional photo sessions.

5. Buc-ee’s

Texans can’t fight the urge to stop at every Buc-ee’s along their route. This isn’t your typical gas station, it’s the ultimate road trip stop where you’ll find everything you do and don’t need.

Do you have another Texas favorite that didn’t make the list? Drop it in the comments! Fake bonus points if it starts with a “B.”