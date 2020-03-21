Texans rank No. 1 in drinking the most alcohol during the coronavirus outbreak, data shows

While some people are staying at home binge-watching new shows or solving puzzles, Texans are passing time with a bottle in hand.

According to a report by KXAN, Seriously Smoked, a cooking and BBQ website, used geotagged Twitter data to gather more than 200,000 tweets from the last 30 days that included keywords, phrases and hashtags related to alcohol consumption.

And Texans’ tweets referenced drinking more than any other state.

Here are the top 10 states drinking the most alcohol during COVID-19 outbreak:

1. Texas

2. California

3. New Mexico

4. Hawaii

5. Arizona

6. Nevada

7. Louisiana

8. Mississippi

9. Idaho

10. Georgia