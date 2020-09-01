Magnificent meatloaf: This is where Houstonians said the best is found in the Houston area

Craving for meatloaf and need to find a good restaurant? Turn to Houston for the best recommendations.

We did, asking our Facebook and Instagram followers on our KPRC 2 social media pages what businesses they recommend for meatloaf, ranging from chain restaurants to local, small businesses.

Here’s where they recommend:

Kenny & Ziggy’s (2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway)

Cleburne Cafeteria (3606 Bissonnet, Houston)

Cracker Barrel (Multiple locations)

The Cheesecake Factory (multiple locations)

The Potatoe Patch (2020 FM 1960, Houston)

Credeur’s Cajun Kitchen (6915 Spencer Highway, Pasadena)

Frank’s Americana Revival (3736 Westheimer, Houston)

Katz’s Deli (616 Westheimer, Houston)

Barnaby’s Cafe (Multiple Locations)

Mia’s Table (Multiple locations)

Denny’s (multiple locations)

Golden Corral (Multiple locations)

Angie’s Country Kitchen (11708 Hempstead, Houston)

Liberty Kitchen (963 Bunker Hill, Houston)

Boston Market (multiple locations)

Hungry’s (Multiple locations)

The Union Kitchen (Multiple locations)

Mosquito Cafe (628 14th Street, Galveston)

Did we miss a place that serves meatloaf? Let us know in the comments below!