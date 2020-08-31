10 shops -- including one inside a Victorian home -- to visit the next time you’re in Old Town Spring

SPRING, Texas – Old Town Spring is an area with rich history and rustic shops.

Founded by railroad makers who endured a harsh winter, travelers settled into Spring after it was named after “Camp Spring” in the mid-to-late 1800s. Although living through notable periods such as the Great Depression and Houston’s oil boom in the late 1960s, businesses continue to thrive and flourish -- even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s some of the most popular worth-the-time shops to peruse on your next visit, courtesy of Old Town Spring Shopping.

Address: 303 Main, Spring

The Spirit Quest Center provides quality rocks, gems, jewelry and other unique items inside their 100-year-old, two-story Victorian-style home.

Address: 211 and 211 1/2 Midway, Spring

Offers variety styles of clothing and boutique items for the home. A children’s clothing boutique is located next door.

Just in...these absolutely adorable outfits for this crazy hot weather. This heat's not going away anytime soon! ☀️🌺☀️🌺☀️ Posted by On A Whim on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Address: 222 Gentry, Spring

A furniture store dedicated to selling rustic and repurposed items along with home decor, clothing and accessories.

Happy #colormixmonday! What a beautiful perfect ivory color and easy peasy to create! Simply mix 50/50 of Dixie Belle... Posted by Pierce and Belle at Home on Monday, August 31, 2020

Address: 100 Midway, Spring

Gypsy Rose strives to provide the best clothing “for the discriminative woman who dares to be different.”

Address: 315 Main, Spring

For your four-legged friends, Shop Fur Paws brings you the best pet supplies and gifts for your Fluffy or Fido.

Cash stopped in to do some shopping. He is so handsome. Posted by Shop Fur Paws on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Address: 315-317 Gentry, Spring

Your one-stop fabric store with sewing classes for those looking for inspiration.

I did a bit of teaching today. Rick Harman took my Curves class to learn how to use the Quick Curve Ruler by Sew Kind of... Posted by A Needle and Thread on Saturday, July 25, 2020

Address: 315 Gentry Suite C3, Spring

Trendy clothing shop offering great clothes at friendly prices for women of all sizes.

Address: 311 Main, Spring

Family-owned shop with arts and crafts projects and handmade gifts for all ages.

Who's ready for some rain? We have you covered at Creations Market and Workshop. We have fabulous reversible ponchos,... Posted by Creations Market and Workshop on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Address: 421 Gentry, Spring

Inspired by the countryside, Farmhouse Inspired delivers home decor and ideas to create unique spaces for your home.

Address: 217 Main, Spring

Offering novelty and fashion items for all ages, and gifts to impress your friends.

💙 We’ve got the clothes for your Kiddo! 💙 Posted by Blue Buffalo Mercantile on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

What’s your favorite place to shop at Old Town Spring? Let us know in the comments below.