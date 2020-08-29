91ºF

Where to stream 6 iconic Chadwick Boseman movies

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

FILE - In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for "Black Panther" at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Best known for his role as T’Challa, king of the fictional African country of Wakanda in the Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther,” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at age 43 following a four-year-battle with colon cancer, specialized in playing iconic Black figures like baseball player Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown and Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall.

Here are six 6 movies starring Chadwick Boseman you can stream:

‘42’ (2013)

Available to stream on Amazon Prime

‘Get on Up’ (2014)

Available to stream on Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube

‘Marshall’ (2017)

Available to stream on Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon Prime

‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Available to stream on Disney+, Amazon Prime and Google Play

‘21 Bridges’ (2019)

Available to purchase on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Google Play.

‘Da 5 Bloods’ (2020)

Available to stream on Netflix

