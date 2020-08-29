Where to stream 6 iconic Chadwick Boseman movies

Published: August 29, 2020, 10:03 am Updated: August 29, 2020, 10:10 am

Best known for his role as T’Challa, king of the fictional African country of Wakanda in the Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther,” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at age 43 following a four-year-battle with colon cancer, specialized in playing iconic Black figures like baseball player Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown and Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall.

Here are six 6 movies starring Chadwick Boseman you can stream:

‘42’ (2013)

Available to stream on Amazon Prime

‘Get on Up’ (2014)

Available to stream on Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube

‘Marshall’ (2017)

Available to stream on Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon Prime

‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Available to stream on Disney+, Amazon Prime and Google Play

‘21 Bridges’ (2019)

Available to purchase on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Google Play.

‘Da 5 Bloods’ (2020)

Available to stream on Netflix

