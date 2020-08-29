‘Crushing blow.’ Grief flows on social media after untimely death of actor Chadwick Boseman

The death of transformative actor Chadwick Boseman devastated many, from actors to entertainment executives to politicians to movie fanatics. Boseman, 43, died Friday of colon cancer, his representatives announced.

Boseman played many Black icons including Jackie Robinson and James Brown before rising to notoriety as T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther in 2018.

“This is a crushing blow,” actor and director Jordan Peele wrote on Twitter Friday.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, according to a statement from his family. Since then, he went on to film and star numerous movies “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Many expressed admiration for Boseman’s strength and resilience to fight through the trials of cancer.

“Chadwick was a singular force whose King T’Challa showed the world the power of good and the meaning of loyalty and friendship. Wakanda forever, my friend,” wrote Louis D’Esposito, the Co-President of Marvel Studios, on Twitter Friday.

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

We love you, Chadwick. Your legacy will never die. #ripchadwickboseman — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

We are crushed. Marvel has lost a true superhero and friend, but our hearts are heaviest for Chadwick’s family. Chadwick was a singular force whose King T’Challa showed the world the power of good and the meaning of loyalty and friendship. Wakanda forever, my friend. — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 29, 2020

Such a towering talent. May God bless his family & loved ones during this very difficult time. Thank you for inspiring us & sharing your gifts in your brief 43 years... Rest In Blessings young KING! As @amandaseales just said, “please universe, make it stop!” #chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/lbeljv7zRN — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) August 29, 2020

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

God of our silent tears! A brillant & talented actor, gone to soon. @chadwickboseman you leave this earth w/a beautiful body of work. When you graced our screens you brought the dignity & grace we could all be proud of. My prayers are with your loving family. RIP my dear son CTD — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020