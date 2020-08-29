82ºF

‘Crushing blow.’ Grief flows on social media after untimely death of actor Chadwick Boseman

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, actors Michael B. Jordan, Leitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya and Danai Gurira pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Black Panther" in London. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
The death of transformative actor Chadwick Boseman devastated many, from actors to entertainment executives to politicians to movie fanatics. Boseman, 43, died Friday of colon cancer, his representatives announced.

Boseman played many Black icons including Jackie Robinson and James Brown before rising to notoriety as T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther in 2018.

“This is a crushing blow,” actor and director Jordan Peele wrote on Twitter Friday.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, according to a statement from his family. Since then, he went on to film and star numerous movies “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Many expressed admiration for Boseman’s strength and resilience to fight through the trials of cancer.

“Chadwick was a singular force whose King T’Challa showed the world the power of good and the meaning of loyalty and friendship. Wakanda forever, my friend,” wrote Louis D’Esposito, the Co-President of Marvel Studios, on Twitter Friday.

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

Crying. Just crying.

