Texas is coping with double hurricanes the best way it knows how — with hilarious memes

HOUSTON – When it comes to severe weather, Texans’ response is slightly different from the rest.
While in every other state, grocery stores will limit how many non-perishable items a shopper can stock up on, in the Lone Star State H-E-B will limit brisket to a two per person.
Additionally, shoppers in Texas might actually have better luck finding a case of water because Texans are also stocking up on booze and laughing while they’re at it.
Here are 10 memes that every Texan can relate to right about now:
1. This has been a public service announcement.
2. Only in Texas...
In Texas, brisket is considered part of hurricane preparedness supplies. pic.twitter.com/sV1TLG8ywZ— Bryan (@BBQBryan) August 22, 2020
3. What a deal! 🙃
A man goes to a bar in texas: Can I have a corona and two hurricanes please.— brandon (@Brandonmartine) August 23, 2020
Bartender: That’ll be $20.20.
4. COVID-19 wasn’t torture enough, 2020?
When there’s a first ever double hurricane heading towards Texas in 2020. #hurricane #2020Challenge #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/2sarHpksKB— DrewBacca (@drewwho1109) August 22, 2020
5. We’re ready to move on to 2021.
2020 we are breaking up, and it was definitely you. #hurricane #texas #2020worstyear #LordhaveMarcy #why #ihateithere pic.twitter.com/zXC9KSbBtD— Lee. Donovin (@donnie_darkling) August 22, 2020
6. How to measure a hurricane? With Cats!
The most useful image for hurricane wind speeds I’ve seen yet. #Laura pic.twitter.com/Q9mzaKdP8O— J Luke (@LukeTheSaint) August 25, 2020
7. Oh, it’s on!
Just picked up my Hurricane Preparedness Kit pic.twitter.com/vvbA61yvbi— cory 📸 (@coryhtx) August 25, 2020
8. We got it.
*hurricane comes*— Pami’s future husband🙏🏾 (@pamishusband) August 25, 2020
htown: pic.twitter.com/twj23hDQGq
9. The low-hanging fruit joke:
Hurricane Laura could impact Houston. It’s about time @JoelOsteen locks the little people outside his church. pic.twitter.com/B9DlA7395f— I Want My Country Back 🇺🇸 (@gufsfan) August 25, 2020
10. Last-minute dash to the stores
That moment you realize you don’t have enough alcohol for the hurricane pic.twitter.com/UuPhgiS9n0— lexi 🌻 (@lexibreigh) August 25, 2020