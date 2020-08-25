Texas is coping with double hurricanes the best way it knows how — with hilarious memes

HOUSTON – When it comes to severe weather, Texans’ response is slightly different from the rest.

While in every other state, grocery stores will limit how many non-perishable items a shopper can stock up on, in the Lone Star State H-E-B will limit brisket to a two per person.

Additionally, shoppers in Texas might actually have better luck finding a case of water because Texans are also stocking up on booze and laughing while they’re at it.

Here are 10 memes that every Texan can relate to right about now:

1. This has been a public service announcement.

2. Only in Texas...

In Texas, brisket is considered part of hurricane preparedness supplies. pic.twitter.com/sV1TLG8ywZ — Bryan (@BBQBryan) August 22, 2020

3. What a deal! 🙃

A man goes to a bar in texas: Can I have a corona and two hurricanes please.



Bartender: That’ll be $20.20. — brandon (@Brandonmartine) August 23, 2020

4. COVID-19 wasn’t torture enough, 2020?

5. We’re ready to move on to 2021.

6. How to measure a hurricane? With Cats!

The most useful image for hurricane wind speeds I’ve seen yet. #Laura pic.twitter.com/Q9mzaKdP8O — J Luke (@LukeTheSaint) August 25, 2020

7. Oh, it’s on!

Just picked up my Hurricane Preparedness Kit pic.twitter.com/vvbA61yvbi — cory 📸 (@coryhtx) August 25, 2020

8. We got it.

9. The low-hanging fruit joke:

Hurricane Laura could impact Houston. It’s about time @JoelOsteen locks the little people outside his church. pic.twitter.com/B9DlA7395f — I Want My Country Back 🇺🇸 (@gufsfan) August 25, 2020

10. Last-minute dash to the stores