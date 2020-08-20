Feeling nostalgic, Houston? This is what Greenspoint Mall looks like now

HOUSTON – Do you remember the last time you went to your nearby shopping mall?

KPRC 2‘s Amy Davis took a stop at her old “stomping grounds,” Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, during a Facebook Live Wednesday. She stopped and experienced a burst of nostalgia after hearing from a viewer post that some area of the property may have been demolished.

According to Davis in the video comments, she hasn’t been inside the mall for over 20 years.

Checking out my old stomping grounds. I saw someone post that they started demolition on Greenspoint Mall, so I drove over to see for myself. #ItsOpen Do you have any favorite memories of this place? Posted by KPRC2 Amy Davis on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

The mall remains open, but several stores and restaurants are closed or empty.

The video has gathered over 80,000 views, with viewers flooding the comments section with their memories.

“This makes me sad... we moved to the Aldine area In 1979,” said KPRC 2 viewer Stephanie Longoria Mottu. “I grew up at Greenspoint Mall! So many great memories. Hanging out at the arcade was the best one!”

“Used to work across the road at Exxon as a student,” said Brooke Dousey Mullins, another KPRC 2 viewer. “Would go to Greenspoint everyday for lunch at the food court. I loved walking the mall in the middle of the day with my coworkers!”

“Worked at the mall for many years, from the food court to sunglasses then jewelry it was the best time and great friends,” said Tawanna Bateman.

Stores such as Foot Locker, Journeys and GNC continue to operate inside the mall, however Premiere Theaters, the movie theater inside Greenspoint, remain closed. Fans were also remembering the last time they visited a Thirsty’s.

What are your best memories of Greenspoint Mall? Share with us in the comments below!