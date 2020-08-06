WATCH: Houston-area mom captures hilarious video of worker taking toy pony for a ride during trash pick up

CROSBY, Texas – One man’s trash is another man’s treasure and sometimes that might be furniture, but in this case, it was a toy pony.
During a routine trash pick up, one worker took a toy pony left on the curb for a joy ride before tossing it in the garbage truck.
Valentina Centofanti-Garza of Crosby, Texas says she was throwing out her daughter’s life-size stuffed pony which was broken.
Before getting rid of the toy forever, the trash collector took the stuffed pony for a victory lap in the street.
Garza shared a video of the hilarious moment with KPRC 2 on Facebook. Take a look:
This made me laugh! I had to toss my daughter’s life size stuffed pony this morning because of a broken leg and ripped spine and the trash guys had fun with him! 😂 Added some music for your viewing pleasure!Posted by Valentina Centofanti-Garza on Monday, August 3, 2020