WATCH: Houston-area mom captures hilarious video of worker taking toy pony for a ride during trash pick up

CROSBY, Texas – One man’s trash is another man’s treasure and sometimes that might be furniture, but in this case, it was a toy pony.

During a routine trash pick up, one worker took a toy pony left on the curb for a joy ride before tossing it in the garbage truck.

Valentina Centofanti-Garza of Crosby, Texas says she was throwing out her daughter’s life-size stuffed pony which was broken.

Before getting rid of the toy forever, the trash collector took the stuffed pony for a victory lap in the street.

Garza shared a video of the hilarious moment with KPRC 2 on Facebook. Take a look: