Mirchi Peri Peri will bring spicy flavors from South Africa to Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land foodies are in for a treat as a new restaurant plants their roots.

Mirchi Peri Peri is a Halal-inspired restaurant with South African flair, bringing emphasis in the “Mirchi,” which means “pepper”. According to their website, the restaurant will feature South Africa’s famous Bird’s Eye Chili.

Featured menu items include Grilled Peri Peri Chicken, Falafel Rice Bowls, and Veggie Falafel Pitas. Mirchi Peri Peri also serves wings based on a scale of spiciness from “kiddo” to “inferno.”

A grand opening date has not been set. The restaurant said on Instagram that they will be announcing the date soon.

Take a peek inside the Sugar Land restaurant below. To check out their menu, click here.

Mirchi Peri Peri is located at 502 Westcott in Sugar Land.