SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know the father-son duo serving up tasty barbecue in Tomball since 2014

HOUSTON – If you’re looking to support a local business, you should get to know the Cardozo father-and-son duo, owners of barbeque joint Old Tomball BBQ.

It was 2013 when, following a 30-year run as a cook at a Houston barbecue restaurant, Fidel Cardozo Sr. decided it was time to embark on a new journey and take a chance in opening his own barbecue eatery.

Not long after leaving his cook position, four months later to be exact, Cardozo Sr. got word that a long-running Tomball barbecue joint was for sale, so without hesitation, he put together his and his wife’s savings to put a deposit down and secure his dream of owning his own business.

In 2014, the Cardozo family took over the restaurant, however, it took locals nearly a year to get used to the new ownership.

“Customers would come in and try to order and when they would see that it wasn’t the same owners as before they wouldn’t even order with us,” Fidel Cardozo Jr. told KPRC 2. “They would just walk away.”

Cardozo Jr. said customers eventually gave their food a chance and since then the business has been doing well.

Fidel Cardozo Jr. (KPRC)

What to order

“Brisket, brisket!” Cardozo Jr. said.

Other popular menu items include pork ribs and jalapeno cheese sausage.

At the moment, due to COVID-19, the shop has closed its dining room and is only open for takeout orders.

“Our business is 70 percent takeout and 30 percent dine in so it hasn’t really affected us that much,” the younger Cardozo said happily when asked about how they’re overcoming the pandemic.

Old Tomball BBQ is located at 30042 State Highway 249. To order some of its barbecue dishes, give them a call at (281) 351-0929.