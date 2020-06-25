85ºF

Have you seen the Texas Rangers’ new stadium? Twitter is roasting it, comparing it to a warehouse

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Houston, Cities, Funny, Social Media, Facebook
Texas Rangers unveiled their new $19.2 Billion stadium Thursday.
Texas Rangers unveiled their new $19.2 Billion stadium Thursday. (Texas Rangers/Twitter)

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers unveiled their $1.2 billion baseball stadium on Thursday, but fans seemed less than impressed, CBS Sports reported.

The proposed stadium, which the Rangers plan to play in this upcoming season, did not line up to the finished product.

Elements were supposed to include glass windows, a brick enclosure and more greenery, according to an image fans shared on Twitter.

Here’s a look:

The Twitterverse exploded with hilarious comparisons to retail stores and other MLB parks. See the reactions below:

