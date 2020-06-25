Have you seen the Texas Rangers’ new stadium? Twitter is roasting it, comparing it to a warehouse

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers unveiled their $1.2 billion baseball stadium on Thursday, but fans seemed less than impressed, CBS Sports reported.
The proposed stadium, which the Rangers plan to play in this upcoming season, did not line up to the finished product.
Elements were supposed to include glass windows, a brick enclosure and more greenery, according to an image fans shared on Twitter.
Here’s a look:
FINALLY. pic.twitter.com/uVJ6FRLa4j— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 24, 2020
The Twitterverse exploded with hilarious comparisons to retail stores and other MLB parks. See the reactions below:
instagram vs. real life pic.twitter.com/juIVh34hAO— nick pants (@stnap_kcin) June 24, 2020
Who did this? 😂🤣— Rangers Nation (@RangerNationDAL) June 25, 2020
#TexasRangers pic.twitter.com/P8Ki2UZlAt
Everyone seems to love the Texas Rangers’ new stadium. pic.twitter.com/uaA9LrbtpT— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 24, 2020
The Rangers new stadium is a COSTCO with a retractable roof pic.twitter.com/KuO8SuzqKb— Korked Bats (@korkedbats) June 24, 2020
Texas Rangers new ballpark pic.twitter.com/XIgT165b4H— wash your hAndys (@_rallycap) June 24, 2020
Y’all got any samples? pic.twitter.com/Ti2aGsc7Ac— Kevin Dodson (@kevin20dodson) June 25, 2020
Reality vs expectations 😂 #mlb #texasrangers #homedepot pic.twitter.com/YuJeFfKOCz— B. JOE (@13illyJoe) June 25, 2020