Have you seen the Texas Rangers’ new stadium? Twitter is roasting it, comparing it to a warehouse

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers unveiled their $1.2 billion baseball stadium on Thursday, but fans seemed less than impressed, CBS Sports reported.

The proposed stadium, which the Rangers plan to play in this upcoming season, did not line up to the finished product.

Elements were supposed to include glass windows, a brick enclosure and more greenery, according to an image fans shared on Twitter.

Here’s a look:

The Twitterverse exploded with hilarious comparisons to retail stores and other MLB parks. See the reactions below:

instagram vs. real life pic.twitter.com/juIVh34hAO — nick pants (@stnap_kcin) June 24, 2020

Everyone seems to love the Texas Rangers’ new stadium. pic.twitter.com/uaA9LrbtpT — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 24, 2020

The Rangers new stadium is a COSTCO with a retractable roof pic.twitter.com/KuO8SuzqKb — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) June 24, 2020