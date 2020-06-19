87ºF

Features

Watch Ask 2 Live: KPRC 2 fans chat with H-E-B Houston Executive Vice President

HOUSTON – Want to learn what goes on behind-the-scenes at a legendary Texas grocery chain? KPRC 2 hosted our latest Ask 2 Live Zoom event with  H-E-B Houston Executive Vice President Armando Perez as the featured guest. Ask 2 Live: Business Edition with H-E-B was moderated by KPRC 2 News at 5, 6 and 10 anchor Kris Gutierrez.

WATCH: Ask 2 Live chat brings KPRC 2 anchors and fans together

Skip to the video timecode shown below to view these highlights.

  • 11:20 – How has Covid-19 impacted how H-E-B does business?
  • 14:20 – How does H-E-B select the music that plays in their stores? (This one was fun!)
  • 16:30 – How is H-E-B innovating and leveraging technology?
  • 21:35 – Discussion about H-E-B’s Texas pride and how they give Texas small businesses a hand up.
  • 30:25 – How can customers expect to see H-E-B change in the next five years?

Thank you to everyone who participated and sent in questions. Be on the lookout for more exciting Ask 2 Live events coming soon!

