Ask 2 Live chat brings KPRC 2 anchors and fans together

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, May 27, after the day's storms passed, KPRC 2's Dominique Sachse; Kris Gutierrez; Frank Billingsley; Khambrel Marshall and VP/General Manager Jerry Martin joined an intimate bunch of KPRC 2 fans for a live Q & A.

It was a fun hour of laughter and insight. There were questions about the business, personal questions for the anchors, and one question that made Jerry Martin blush and everyone else burst into laughter.

How were the fans selected?

KPRC 2 posted the notification about the Ask 2 Live chat on its Facebook page; anchors shared on their own pages as well. Fans then registered here on Click2Houston.com for their chance to be included in the live chat.

Will there be more Ask 2 Live chats?

Yes! Be sure to follow us on social media, so you won’t miss an opportunity to register to be a guest.