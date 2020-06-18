SUPPORT LOCAL: 6 black-owned businesses in Galveston you should get to know

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring black-owned businesses in Galveston.

The Galveston Mailroom offers services such as shipping, copying, printing, faxing, as well as notary services and private mailboxes with 24-hour access.

Address: 2724 61st Street #1B, Galveston

Phone: (409) 744-4447

Scent a Room Candles owner Sheryl Caldwell creates handmade candles and scented melting blocks. Caldwell says her colorful products are individually hand-poured and powerfully scented to keep a room or home smelling good for a long time.

The candle shop, established in 2004, is located inside The Galveston Mailroom.

You can also shop for its products through its website.

Owner Ouida Cook serves up delicious main dishes such as smothered oxtails and pork chops, fried catfish, meatloaf and ribs. For the sides, you can choose from savory green beans, homestyle cabbage, yams and more.

The soul food restaurant is located in the heart of Galveston, just a step south of downtown.

Address: 3104 Market Street, Galveston

Hours: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Phone: (409) 539-4351

This breakfast and brunch seafood restaurant in Galveston says it provides a relaxed environment and exceptional customer service.

Dishes include chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, po’boys, fried or grilled shrimp and catfish, and cajun chicken pasta.

Address: 6300 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston

Hours: Closed Wednesdays. Open every other day starting at 8 a.m.

Phone: (409) 502-8774

“Shrimp and Grits w/Fried Fish and Creole Cream Sauce” Victoria’s Seaside Bistro 6300 Seawall Boulevard #58, Galveston,... Posted by Victoria’s Seaside Bistro on Friday, 27 March 2020

For over 25 years, Leon’s World Famous BBQ has been serving its customers the finest, freshest, most mouth-watering BBQ in the south, according to its website.

This small Galveston eatery says what makes their BBQ so unique is their special sauce recipe handed down from generation to generation.

Address: 5427 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston

Phone: (409) 744-0070

It’s been a while so I had to stop to see Dr. Que and get that 3 meat plate 😍 Posted by Catalina Medina on Sunday, 26 April 2020

This Galveston soul food spot has a 4.6-star rating on Google. One of the reviews says:

“Great soul food place. Huge portions for the price! Service was outstanding. Come here with an appetite and an open heart. They really make you feel at home and welcome.”

Address: 3701 Winnie Street, Galveston

Phone: (409) 632-2176