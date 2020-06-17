SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know these skilled local artists from Sugar Land

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring local artists from Sugar Land.

Noe Chapa is a professional barber based in Sugar Land who makes haircutting and beard lineups look easy.

Chapa works at House of Blades located at 3527 Highway 6 Suite 150. To book an appointment, click here.

This home-based baker from Sugar Land specializes in custom-made cakes for all occasions. Take a look at the quirky safe box cake design featuring edible dollar bills pictured below.

For more information, visit its website or email vcakebakery1@gmail.com.

This talented Sugar Land couple specializes in capturing memorable moments for weddings, maternity shoots, pageants and more.

For more info or to book, email info@grantfoto.com.

Shehlzan Sheraz is a professional henna artist based in Sugar Land.

Her work focuses on traditional henna art for hands and feet, as well as glitter henna and custom designs for candles and wedding guestbooks.

Phone: (281) 250-1943

Maria Rives is a talented cookie decorator from Sugar Land. She creates one-of-a-kind custom designs based on your event’s theme.