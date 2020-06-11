KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program: Whip up fun in the kitchen in Week Two all about Cooking

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 knows this summer is different than others, but it’s one your family will always remember. Let’s make it memorable for all the right reasons with the KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program.

We will have a weekly program on a different theme each week. Your family can take part throughout the summer in activities that we hope you will find fun, educational and memorable. Our program will include printable coloring pages, an activity, reading list and online scrapbooking opportunity.

Also -- we know not everyone will have the books listed on our reading lists, so we’re sharing our themes so you can get books on these topics: birds, cooking, weather, mammals, stars/space, health/physical education, dance/theater, and Texas history. Be sure to share your favorite books on these themes with us, as it’s always fun to get book suggestions from friends.

Creative cooking: This is Week 2 of the KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program

Cooking is the second theme in the KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program. Get in the kitchen this week with your little ones and make something fun and delicious.

We’re going to take the opportunity this week to get our hands messy and use our creativity.

COLORING PAGE

But first, let’s get coloring. Here is a coloring book from the USDA Safety Mobile. Join Thermy and friends in their quest to fight Bac. They will illustrate how to keep your food safe.

THIS WEEK’S ACTIVITY

This week we are going to get active in the kitchen. Try to cook, grill, or bake something with a parent or guardian’s help.

Looking for a DIY craft that is sort of like cooking? Check out how to make play dough from Houston Center for Contemporary Craft.

Pro tips: Add more flour to your mix if it’s too sticky and keep something to clean your hands nearby.

THIS WEEK’S READING LIST

“Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao” by Kat Zhang - Amy loves to make bao with her family. But it takes skill to make the bao taste and look delicious. And her bao keep coming out all wrong. Then she has an idea that may give her a second chance…Will Amy ever make the perfect bao?

“Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss - “Do you like green eggs and ham?” asks Sam-I-am in this Beginner Book by Dr. Seuss. In a house or with a mouse? In a boat or with a goat? On a train or in a tree? Sam keeps asking persistently. With unmistakable characters and signature rhymes, Dr. Seuss’s beloved favorite has cemented its place as a children’s classic. In this most famous of cumulative tales, the list of places to enjoy green eggs and ham, and friends to enjoy them with, gets longer and longer. Follow Sam-I-am as he insists that this unusual treat is indeed a delectable snack to be savored everywhere and in every way.

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” by Judi Barrett - If food dropped like rain from the sky, wouldn’t it be marvelous! Or would it? It could, after all, be messy. And you’d have no choice. What if you didn’t like what fell? Or what if too much came? Have you ever thought of what it might be like to be squashed flat by a pancake?

“Bon Appetit! The Delicious Life of Julia Child” by Jessie Hartland - Follow Julia Child—chef, author, and television personality—from her childhood in Pasadena, California, to her life as a spy in WWII, to the cooking classes she took in Paris, to the publication of Mastering the Art of French Cooking, to the funny moments of being a chef on TV. This is a comprehensive and enchanting picture book biography, told in many panels and jam-packed with lively, humorous, and child-friendly details. Young chefs and Julia Child fans will exclaim, “ooooh la la,” about this book, which is as energetic and eccentric as the chef herself. Or read another book on cooking that you already have!

“To Market, to Market” by Anne Miranda - Anne Miranda’s inventive twist on a classic rhyme tells what happens after a shopper goes “to market, to market, to buy a fat pig.” Back home the pig promptly escapes, and soon the pig’s in the kitchen, the lamb’s on the bed, the cow’s on the couch--and the rest of the animals are wreaking havoc throughout the house.

“Growing Vegetable Soup” by Lois Ehlert - “Dad says we are going to grow vegetable soup.” So begins Lois Ehlert’s bright, bold picture book about vegetable gardening for the very young. The necessary tools are pictured and labeled, as are the seeds (green bean, pea, corn, zucchini squash, and carrot). Then the real gardening happens . . . planting, weeding, harvesting, washing, chopping, and cooking! In the end? “It was the best soup ever.” Ehlert’s simple, colorful cut-paper-style illustrations are child-friendly, as is the big black type. A recipe for vegetable soup tops it all off!

“Amelia Bedelia takes the Cake” by Herman Parish - Amelia Bedelia and her friends are hosting a bake sale. All the proceeds from the sale will go to their school library. But Amelia Bedelia doesn’t understand why she should take the cake. She’d much rather eat it! Amelia Bedelia and her friends learn about the basic concepts of brownies, business, and the importance of giving back, in this Level 1 I Can Read full of friendship, community, and yummy desserts!

“Cooking with Sam I Am” by Courtney Carbone - In this super simple, rhyming reader, featuring characters from Dr. Seuss’s beloved Beginner Book “Green Eggs and Ham,” Sam-I-Am cooks his signature dish with Mouse and Fox. An ideal choice for children learning to read, foodies, and, of course, Dr. Seuss fans--young readers will devour this all-new addition to the Step into Reading series!

“Yasmin the Chef” by Saadia Faruqi - Yasmin loves hosting parties! Music, friends, fun! But what she doesn’t love is the spicy food her Pakistani family serves. Yasmin puts on her chef hat and plans to make her own amazing, fantastic recipe...as soon as she figures out what that is!

“Recipe for Disaster” by Tom Angleberger - In this series opener, Koko Dodo the cookie chef has a big problem. Today is the day of the royal cookie contest, and someone has stolen his top-secret fudge sauce! Luckily, a spy enters the scene just in time (or rather, crashes in on her roller skates): Didi Dodo! This might be Didi’s first case ever, but she has a daring plan to help Koko. Koko would prefer a safe, simple, sure-to-work plan, but without another option, he and the amateur sleuth take off on a wacky caper full of high-speed chases and big belly laughs that could only come from the mind of the inimitable Tom Angleberger. Each book in the series will focus on a food-related mystery.

“Cook class global feast! : 44 Recipes that Celebrate the World’s Cultures” by Deanna Cook - Food is a fun way to celebrate diversity, and in her new kids’ cookbook, best-selling author Deanna F. Cook leads young chefs on a tasty tour of global cultures and cuisines. Kids gain practical kitchen skills through preparing breakfasts, drinks, snacks, dinners, and desserts from around the world. Alongside recipes for foods such as Irish soda bread, ANZAC biscuits, ramen noodle soup, and mango lassi, step-by-step photography and profiles feature children from a wide range of backgrounds honoring their heritage and preparing dishes that reflect their unique food traditions. A pop-out food passport, world language flash cards, and flag stickers provide additional fun on their global food journey, while infographics encourage taste-test explorations of fruits, drinks, breads, vegetables, and ice creams from around the world. Kids will be inspired to expand their palates as they cook, discovering new flavors while developing pride and appreciation for the foods they’ve grown up with.

“Eat Your Greens, Reds, Yellows, and Purples” by DK Children’s Cookbook - Written in a friendly, positive tone that focuses on why colorful fruit and vegetables are good, Eat Your Greens, Reds, Yellows, and Purples is perfect for parents looking for a way to get their children excited about fruit, vegetables, and cooking. The delicious meals and fun facts are enough to satisfy any hungry young appetite, so reach for your reds, pick up your purples, and don’t forget to eat your greens!

