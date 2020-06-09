5 burger deals you can get in Houston this week

HOUSTON – As food-loving Texans, we tend to crave a thick, juicy burger from time to time. We have tracked down the best cheap burger deals across Houston.

Treat your taste buds any day of the week with one of the five burgers specials below, you can thank us later.

This Austin-based burger joint, known for its scratch-made menu, has a burger deal named ”Share the Love“ that features a cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound beef patty, American cheese, dill pickles, ketchup, mustard and a small side of crispy fries for only $5.

Want to add extra ingredients? The online exclusive deal gives you the option to add bacon, a fried egg or avocado for $1 each.

Order online and pick up at any of the burger bar’s 21 Texas locations, including a few Houston locations.

Grab one of Bar Louie’s signature craft burgers and a side of fries or tater tots for only $5 all day long Tuesday’s.

Indulge on a patty topped with house-made bourbon bbq sauce, white cheddar, cream cheese, applewood smoked bacon and crispy onion strings, or stick with a classic cheeseburger for a price that won’t break the bank.

The eatery even has an option for the vegetarian and vegan folks, for $3 more you can choose a 100% plant-based burger.

This deal is available at participating locations for dine-in and takeout orders only.

For a limited time, you can score half-priced cheeseburgers at Sonic every Tuesday after 5 p.m. when you order through the app.

The offer is only valid for single-patty cheeseburgers and while supplies last at selected locations.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews has a daily special that features four of its Tavern Double burgers served with bottomless steak fries for $6.99 each.

Here’s the restaurant’s Tavern Double burger line up:

Haystack Tavern Double- Two fire-grilled patties with a crazy-delicious combo of Campfire Mayo, onion straws and melted American cheese, on a sesame seed bun.

Smoky Jack Tavern Double - Two fire-grilled patties with smoky campfire sauce, a bourbon-infused BBQ sauce, melted Pepper-Jack cheese, pickles, red onions and lettuce all on a sesame seed bun.

Buzz Mac ’N’ Cheese Tavern Double - Two perfectly seasoned, fire-grilled patties piled high with creamy Buzz Mac ’N’ Cheese, Pepper-Jack cheese, spicy Buzz ranch sauce, tomato and lettuce on a sesame seed bun.

Original Red’s- Two classic-sized patties of fire-grilled goodness with Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Fuddruckers has three burger combo meals for less than $10 each, available all day, every day at participating locations.

The value meals include your choice of a 1/4 pound burger plus fries and a 20-ounce drink.

Here are the three combo options:

1/4 lb. Burger Combo $7

1/4 lb. Cheeseburger Combo $8

1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger Combo $9

