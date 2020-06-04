SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know these 6 black-owned Houston businesses that offer affordable services, products
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring black-owned businesses in the Houston area.
Below you’ll find a list of a few that offer basic, affordable services and products:
Africa On My Back
Africa On My Back is a Houston-based online store that specializes in Kente print backpacks handmade in Ghana. Other accessories include tote bags, laptop bags and earrings.
Macros TX
Macros TX is a Houston-based meal prep company owned by Chef Thieron Robertson.
Robertson’s meal preps are full of flavor and nutrients to fit healthy and active lifestyles. Menu options include Caribbean jerk shrimp, Italian herb-roasted chicken and Bahn Mi lemongrass fajita bowl.
Beat & Blade
Beat & Blade is a private image enhancement studio for both men and women. Its services include professional makeup artistry, certified microblading and laser cosmetic teeth whitening.
The Midtown studio, established in 2019, serves customers by appointment only.
Address: 4118 Fannin Street, Suite #207
Phone: (832) 571-4369
Before and After Advanced Teeth Whitening results on our beautiful client. Instant results of 8 shades whiter in just one 60 minute session.
EaDo Hand Car Wash
This Third Ward car wash and detail shop prides itself on running the business like a family and treating customers like family, as well.
The shop offers five different cleaning packages named after streets in Houston’s East Downtown.
Address: 2919 Leeland Street
Phone: (832) 834-4892
Hours: Open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Let us shine your vehicle today
Dstrict29
Dstrict 29 is a Houston-based online boutique that offers “chic, classy and sexy” apparel for women of all sizes.
What we love about the "Dirty Diana" dress is it's Bodycon fit and adjustable sleeves. So you can wear this dress multiple times on the Gram without anyone noticing it's the same dress! Order online today and use code "Summer10" for your discount.
Dai Cor Baskets & More
Dai Cor Baskets & More owner Sandy Monroe creates unique baskets and gifts for individuals and corporations.
The Houston-based retailer offers dozens of different themed baskets on its website with items like wine, body care, gourmet candies, food and more.
Phone: (713) 259-5393
Feel free to send us an email to set up a time to chat about your gifting needs. Visit our us at https://buff.ly/3eHalLQ Email us at: Sales@daicorbaskets.com
For more black-owned businesses in and around the Bayou City, check out the Greater Houston Black Chamber directory that features over 500 listings.
