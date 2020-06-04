SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know these 6 black-owned Houston businesses that offer affordable services, products

(Image by Janis Liepa from Pixabay)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring black-owned businesses in the Houston area.

Below you’ll find a list of a few that offer basic, affordable services and products:

Africa On My Back is a Houston-based online store that specializes in Kente print backpacks handmade in Ghana. Other accessories include tote bags, laptop bags and earrings.

Macros TX is a Houston-based meal prep company owned by Chef Thieron Robertson.

Robertson’s meal preps are full of flavor and nutrients to fit healthy and active lifestyles. Menu options include Caribbean jerk shrimp, Italian herb-roasted chicken and Bahn Mi lemongrass fajita bowl.

Beat & Blade is a private image enhancement studio for both men and women. Its services include professional makeup artistry, certified microblading and laser cosmetic teeth whitening.

The Midtown studio, established in 2019, serves customers by appointment only.

Address: 4118 Fannin Street, Suite #207

Phone: (832) 571-4369

This Third Ward car wash and detail shop prides itself on running the business like a family and treating customers like family, as well.

The shop offers five different cleaning packages named after streets in Houston’s East Downtown.

Address: 2919 Leeland Street

Phone: (832) 834-4892

Hours: Open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Dstrict 29 is a Houston-based online boutique that offers “chic, classy and sexy” apparel for women of all sizes.

Dai Cor Baskets & More owner Sandy Monroe creates unique baskets and gifts for individuals and corporations.

The Houston-based retailer offers dozens of different themed baskets on its website with items like wine, body care, gourmet candies, food and more.

Phone: (713) 259-5393

For more black-owned businesses in and around the Bayou City, check out the Greater Houston Black Chamber directory that features over 500 listings.