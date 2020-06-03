GALLERY: These photos give you a look inside Margaritaville Lake Resort on Lake Conroe

CONROE, Tx – Paradise has blossomed at the all-new Margaritaville Lake Resort located on the edge of Lake Conroe, and we have an inside look.

The resort will be opening the doors to the public on June 26, while restaurants such as The Landshark Bar and Grill will open Thursday.

Reservations are now being accepted for June 26 and beyond, according to their website.

The $100 million dollar project was first announced in December of last year and features a spa, 24-hour fitness center and 18-hole golf course, according to their website. The resort also features several kid splash areas to enjoy.

Check out the gallery below courtesy of Area Pro Group Realtor Heather McMichael Dartez.