SUPPORT LOCAL: See the amazing work of these talented local artists from The Woodlands

Samara Perez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Support Local, The Woodlands, Local, art
photo
(Image by renemilone from Pixabay)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring local artists from The Woodlands.

Edward Kraatz

Edward Kraatz is a professional comic book artist based out of The Woodlands.

Kraatz specializes in full-color commission on standard Strathmore paper, acrylic or oil paintings, product artwork and murals.

View this post on Instagram

It’s alway a huge honor to be commissioned to bring to life a creators “Original Characters”! To try to breathe life into what they poured their heart into designing is very exciting! So here’s “Cygnus” I hope you guys enjoy! This was done with @copic_official markers on white @cansonusa paper. This is normally the weekend I’d be booked into @houstoncomicpalooza so I’m sad I won’t be able to see some of you!! Reminder I’ll be out @tradersvillagehouston this weekend! Thank you for the honor! #superheroes #copicmarkers #comicbookartist #blessed #myart #creativity #superpowers #illustrator #handdrawn #mydrawings #artistsoninstagram #comicbookstyle #houstontx #houstonartist #mytalent #tradersvillagehouston #comicpalooza

A post shared by EEKnation ™ (@edward_kraatz_ii_comicart) on

Biyulov

Carenngie Rodriguez is a local artist based out of The Woodlands who specializes in paper-made cake toppers and other papercrafts.

Sweet Nothings Photography

Suzanne Barnes is a portrait photographer and a print artist with eight years of experience.

Carrie Sweeney Art

Carrie Sweeney is an artist and surface pattern designer based out of the Woodlands.

Sweeney specializes in creating custom artwork for kids room’s and nurseries.

TrillWood Studios

Owner Andrew Bridges hand creates customized sneakers from his shop in The Woodlands.

Bridges rebuilds the kicks based on your design and material selection with all new materials except the sole from the original, according to a description on his website.

Bridges says he specializes in the Jordan 1 model but is open to other projects.

