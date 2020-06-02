SUPPORT LOCAL: See the amazing work of these talented local artists from The Woodlands

(Image by renemilone from Pixabay)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring local artists from The Woodlands.

Edward Kraatz is a professional comic book artist based out of The Woodlands.

Kraatz specializes in full-color commission on standard Strathmore paper, acrylic or oil paintings, product artwork and murals.

Carenngie Rodriguez is a local artist based out of The Woodlands who specializes in paper-made cake toppers and other papercrafts.

Suzanne Barnes is a portrait photographer and a print artist with eight years of experience.

Carrie Sweeney is an artist and surface pattern designer based out of the Woodlands.

Sweeney specializes in creating custom artwork for kids room’s and nurseries.

Owner Andrew Bridges hand creates customized sneakers from his shop in The Woodlands.

Bridges rebuilds the kicks based on your design and material selection with all new materials except the sole from the original, according to a description on his website.

Bridges says he specializes in the Jordan 1 model but is open to other projects.