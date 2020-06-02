SUPPORT LOCAL: See the amazing work of these talented local artists from The Woodlands
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring local artists from The Woodlands.
Edward Kraatz
Edward Kraatz is a professional comic book artist based out of The Woodlands.
Kraatz specializes in full-color commission on standard Strathmore paper, acrylic or oil paintings, product artwork and murals.
It’s alway a huge honor to be commissioned to bring to life a creators “Original Characters”! To try to breathe life into what they poured their heart into designing is very exciting! So here’s “Cygnus” I hope you guys enjoy! This was done with @copic_official markers on white @cansonusa paper. This is normally the weekend I’d be booked into @houstoncomicpalooza so I’m sad I won’t be able to see some of you!! Reminder I’ll be out @tradersvillagehouston this weekend! Thank you for the honor! #superheroes #copicmarkers #comicbookartist #blessed #myart #creativity #superpowers #illustrator #handdrawn #mydrawings #artistsoninstagram #comicbookstyle #houstontx #houstonartist #mytalent #tradersvillagehouston #comicpalooza
Biyulov
Carenngie Rodriguez is a local artist based out of The Woodlands who specializes in paper-made cake toppers and other papercrafts.
CAKE TOPPER MICKEY MOUSE Pasaran los años y amare por siempre los personajes creados por #disney !! Mickey es demasiado belllo y por lo general utilizan este motivo para celebrar el primer año de los príncipes de la casa!!! El proximo post les compartire como se ve en el pastel que decoro una super mami! #3dcaketopper #caketoppermickeymouse #caketopperdisney #biyulov Si deslizas sabrás el nombre del protagonista de esta proyecto 👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻
Sweet Nothings Photography
Suzanne Barnes is a portrait photographer and a print artist with eight years of experience.
"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart" ~ Winnie the Pooh Sharing this sweet little stud muffin today alongside this quote because it's officially Winnie the Pooh Day. Have a bundle of joy on the way? Learn about our newborn sessions at the LINK IN BIO. #sweetnothingsphotography #modernportraiture #luxuryexperience #heirloomqualityart #families #children #maternity #newborn #seniors #thewoodlandstx #conroetx #springtx #houstontx #newbornphotographer #newbornphotography #snpstudio
Carrie Sweeney Art
Carrie Sweeney is an artist and surface pattern designer based out of the Woodlands.
Sweeney specializes in creating custom artwork for kids room’s and nurseries.
TrillWood Studios
Owner Andrew Bridges hand creates customized sneakers from his shop in The Woodlands.
Bridges rebuilds the kicks based on your design and material selection with all new materials except the sole from the original, according to a description on his website.
Bridges says he specializes in the Jordan 1 model but is open to other projects.
This handmade rebuilt Jordan 1 for a private client was made using desert black saltwater crocodile, white French chèvre and turquoise “fat nat” French chèvre that is finished with a nubuck feel. DM for your own 1of1. The Crocodile from @americantanning. Art by me. #bespokesneakers #1of1 #nicekicks #jordansdaily #brkicks #jordan1 #customkicks #leathercraft #bespoke #complexkicks @zrl_lam @pjtucker @bunb @slimthug
