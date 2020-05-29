SUPPORT LOCAL: How you can support these institutions in Sugar Land whose mission is to help the community

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring Texas institutions in Sugar Land whose mission is to help the community:

The Literacy Council of Fort Bend is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching adults how to read, write, speak English and prepare for the GED or the U.S. citizenship exam.

How you can support: Help eradicate adult illiteracy in Fort Bend by donating supplies, making an online donation, or volunteering as a tutor or office assistant when the center reopens.

Address: 12530 Emily Court

Phone: (281) 240-8181

This pandemic has completely changed our lives, and the Literacy Council is committed to adapt so that we’re able to... Posted by Literacy Council of Fort Bend County on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

This charitable foundation raises funds to distribute community-based grants to various non-profits serving disadvantaged children in Fort Bend County, according to the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.

How you can support: Make a difference by volunteering your talents and time, shopping at one one of its participating partner programs or donating. For more information on how to help, click here.

Address: P.O. Box 17748

Phone: (832) 819-2005

The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation is dedicated to helping preserve, collect and communicate the city‘s rich history.

How you can support: You can help by donating a historic item you may have, volunteering, making a monetary donation or by visiting its museum once it reopens.

Address: 198 Kempner Street

Phone: (281) 275-2030

Not exactly the fire trucks we have today, but they did the job back in the day. Here we have a fire truck and the... Posted by Sugar Land Heritage Foundation on Sunday, April 26, 2020

The Fort Bend Education Foundation provides grants to teachers and schools for innovative academic projects in the Fort Bend Independent School District, according to its website.

During this time, they are providing all FBISD students with the tools they need to continue their online education, as well as food, toiletries and other needs.

How you can support: Help them equip a student by making a monetary contribution.

Address: 16431 Lexington Boulevard

Phone: (281) 634-1113

Help us equip all Fort Bend ISD students with essential tools, equipment and necessities they need to maintain educational success during this difficult time. Donate today! https://bit.ly/2wQZAXp Posted by Fort Bend Education Foundation on Friday, April 3, 2020

Since 1998, SLCAF has worked to promote the cultural, performing and visual arts in Sugar Land and preserve, renovate, and restore the historic Sugar Land Auditorium, according to its website.

How you can support: You can help their efforts by sponsoring an auditorium chair, volunteering or making a donation.

Address: 226 Lakeview Drive

Phone: (281) 898-4518