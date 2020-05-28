Meet Trooper, a baby dolphin being nursed back to health in Galveston

GALVESTON, Tx – A baby dolphin was rescued by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network (TMMSN) last week in Galveston.

According to their Facebook post, TMMSN said the dolphin, named Trooper is estimated to be around eight to 12 weeks old. He was found stranded at a beach in Louisiana.

“[Trooper] continues to receive around-the-clock intensive care at our rehab center in Galveston and is showing signs of improvement,” the post said.

It has been a week since Trooper’s rescue (although it feels like ages ago!). He continues to receive around the clock... Posted by Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Monday, May 25, 2020

TMMSN officials say they are observing Trooper’s progress 24 hours a day and feeding him by bottle every 2-3 hours. His sunburn wounds are healing and his stress levels are adjusting.

Because of Trooper’s lack of learned survival skills, the National Marine Fisheries Service will determine the best time to release him back to sea, TMMSN said responding to a comment on their Facebook page. There is no word on whether he was separated or abandoned by his birth mother.

You can donate to Trooper’s cause via Facebook or by clicking here.