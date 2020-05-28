83ºF

How Burger King enforced physical distancing by inventing a giant crown for customers to wear

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Two Burger King customers in Germany wear social distancing crowns to encourage physical distancing.
While businesses are adapting to physical distancing protocols, Burger King restaurants in Germany upgraded their cardboard crowns to a much bigger size to enforce them, MyModernMet.com reported.

The crowns look similar to a giant sombrero. Customers will receive a do-it-yourself kit to build the crown themselves after ordering their meals.

So geht Social Distancing like a King 👑😉 #socialdistancing

Posted by Burger King Deutschland on Friday, May 22, 2020

“We wanted to reinforce the rules of high safety and hygiene standards that the BK restaurants are following,” a Burger King representative told MyModernMet.com. “The do-it-yourself social-distance crown was a fun and playful way to remind our guests to practice social distancing while they are enjoying food in the restaurants.”

The social-distancing crown is not the only idea Burger King is trying out. In Italy they created the social-distancing whopper which contains three times as many onions to produce bad breath to keep people away from each other, MyModernMet.com reported.

