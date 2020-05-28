How Burger King enforced physical distancing by inventing a giant crown for customers to wear

While businesses are adapting to physical distancing protocols, Burger King restaurants in Germany upgraded their cardboard crowns to a much bigger size to enforce them, MyModernMet.com reported.

The crowns look similar to a giant sombrero. Customers will receive a do-it-yourself kit to build the crown themselves after ordering their meals.

So geht Social Distancing like a King 👑😉 #socialdistancing Posted by Burger King Deutschland on Friday, May 22, 2020

“We wanted to reinforce the rules of high safety and hygiene standards that the BK restaurants are following,” a Burger King representative told MyModernMet.com. “The do-it-yourself social-distance crown was a fun and playful way to remind our guests to practice social distancing while they are enjoying food in the restaurants.”

The social-distancing crown is not the only idea Burger King is trying out. In Italy they created the social-distancing whopper which contains three times as many onions to produce bad breath to keep people away from each other, MyModernMet.com reported.