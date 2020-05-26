These 11 local places serve the best guacamole, according to Houstonians

Wondering what guacamole to go with for your next Taco Tuesday outing? We’ve got a list that will come in handy.

We asked our KPRC 2 audience which businesses in Houston have the best guacamole, and they delivered with a great list.

Here’s what they said:

H-E-B (Multiple locations)

Monterrey’s Little Mexico (Locations in Humble, Houston, and Alvin)

Jimmy Changa’s (Locations in League City, Pearland, and Katy)

El Jardin (7849 Harrisburg, Houston)

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation (2704 Navigation, Houston)

Torchy’s Tacos (Multiple locations)

Pappasito’s Cantina (Multiple locations)

Gringo’s (Multiple locations)

Lupe Tortilla (Multiple locations)

Alamo Tamales (809 Berry, Houston)

Hacienda Real (11605 Fry, Fulshear)

Many said homemade guacamole is the best. Do you feel the same? Do you know another business that serves the best guacamole? Tell us in the comments below.