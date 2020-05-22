Bottoms up! Here are 34 bars and taprooms reopening in the Houston area starting today

HOUSTON – Houston bar-goers, rejoice!

Bars in the Houston-area can now reopen thanks to Gov. Abbott’s latest announcement on Monday.

Bars opening Friday will need to follow a list of guidelines provided by the state which includes limiting occupancy to 25 percent, screening employees and notifying customers that drink orders cannot be taken at the bar. More guidelines can be found by clicking here.

As of Friday, 23 Houston-area bars have opened according to this list from CultureMap Houston and this one from Houstonia Magazine.

These are the locations they listed:

4J Brewery (1348 Cedar Post, Houston)

13 Celsius (3000 Caroline, Houston; reservations required)

77 Degrees (2416 Brazos, Ste. 200, Houston)

B-52 Brewery (12470 Milroy, Conroe)

Bakfish Brewery (1231 Broadway, Pearland)

Bearded Fox Brewery (11729 Spring Cypress, Tomball)

Buffalo Bayou Brewery (2101 Summer, Houston)

Camerata at Paulie’s (1830 Westheimer, Houston)

Clé (2301 Main, Houston)

Copperhead Brewery (822 Frazier, Conroe)

The Cottonmouth Club (108 Main, Houston, reservations required)

The Dogwood (2403 Bagby, Houston)

Dahlia (2901 Fannin St, Houston; reservations required)

Eight Row Flint (1093 Yale, Houston)

El Segundo Swim Club (5180 Avenue L, Houston; reservations required)

Etro Lounge (114 Main, Houston)

Heights Bier Garten (1433 North Shepherd, Houston)

Holman Draft Hall (820 Holman, Houston)

JR’s Bar (808 Pacific, Houston)

Karbach Brewing Co. (2032 Karbach, Houston)

Kirby Ice House (3333 Eastside, Houston)

McIntyre’s (1230 W. 20th St., Houston)

Megaton (808 Russell Palmer, Kingwood)

Neil’s Bahr (2006 Walker, Houston)

The Patio at The Pit Room (1205 Richmond, Houston)

Pitch 25 (2120 Walker St, Houston)

Present Company (1318 Westheimer, Houston)

Sunny’s Bar (902 Capital, Houston)

Under the Radar (1506 Truxillo, Houston)

Under the Volcano (2349 Bissonnet, Houston)

Vallenson’s Brewing Co. (4081 Rice Drier, Pearland)

West Alabama Ice House (1919 West Alabama, Houston)

Wooster’s Garden (3315 Milam, Houston)