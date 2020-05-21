Capture memories at these 11 Houston places that are perfect for graduation photos
HOUSTON – The weather is warming up and thousands of high school and college graduates will be celebrating their milestone with forever photos.
The Houston-area is full of picturesque spots where Houstonians flock to get that perfect picture. Whether you are taking them yourself or with a professional, keep these places in mind when getting your pictures done.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020!
Hermann Park/McGovern Centennial Gardens
One of the most popular areas graduates have their pictures taken. From the McGovern Centennial Gardens to the Japanese Garden, Hermann Park offers expansive greenery for any photo shoot.
Discovery Green
Located within Downtown Houston across from George R. Brown Convention Center, graduates can take pictures next to sculptures, art, trees or even have the skyline as a gorgeous backdrop.
View this post on Instagram
🇺🇸 Houston Virtual Tour - Day 11 Discovery Green, a 12-acre park located in the heart of downtown #houston, is an invitation to unwind from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Surrounded by skyscrapers, the park boasts a lush greenery, a plethora of seating, and a beautiful pond. There is also eye-catching #publicart and a couple of restaurants. I highly recommend a visit to this place, but avoid it when there is any major event going on. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• 🇧🇷 Houston Virtual Tour - Dia n.11 O Discovery Green, um parque de quase 50,000 m2 localizado no centro de Houston, é um excelente local pra relaxar da agitação dia-a-dia. Cercado por arranha-céus, o parque possui uma vegetação exuberante, uma infinidade de assentos e um belo lago. Há também peças de arte interessantes e restaurantes. Recomendo uma visita, porém evite quando houver algum evento acontecendo no local.
Gerald D. Hines Water Wall
One of Houston’s landmarks located next to Williams Tower in the Galleria area, the waterfall backdrop will give graduates a breathtaking view and a little bit of wind.
Graffiti Park
Next to I-69 Southwest Freeway between Leeland and Bell Streets is a colorful building full of graffiti art made by local artists.
Eleanor Tinsley Park/Buffalo Bayou
This park located within Buffalo Bayou has great picture spots for graduates to take advantage of. From pictures with the bayou background to the Sabine bridge.
View this post on Instagram
HTown grads comment your school belowww 🎓🤘🏽 #imaginelaurenphotography #houstonphotography #houstonphotographer #humblephotographer #baytownphotographer #houstongradphotographer #houstongrad #classof2019 #thetasselwasworththehassle #capandgown #graduation #graduationpictures #highschoolgrad #congratulations #collegebound #diploma #candid #canonphotography #houstongraduates #houston #photooftheday #houstonfamilyphotographer #capandgown #wednesdaywisdom #downtownhouston #wednesdaymotivation #photooftheday #instagram
San Jacinto Memorial Green
The San Jacinto Memorial Green is a historic landmark located within Houston Community College-Central Campus in Midtown, celebrating the history of San Jacinto High School. The area is filled with greenery and pathways that make this area worth getting pictures at.
Cullinan Park
One of Sugar Land’s popular parks marks the list of best parks to take pictures in the Houston area according to MommyNearest. The park features lakes, wetlands and ponds which creates a beautiful landscape for graduation pictures.
Allen’s Landing
The birthplace of Houston is also a great spot to take pictures for graduates, located just outside the Downtown Houston skyline a couple blocks from UH-Downtown.
Galveston beaches
Many Houston-area graduates visit Galveston to take pictures at the beach. You can choose between the Bolivar Peninsula to Galveston Island State Park, or even the Seawall. Many beach areas of the island will give you that ocean background.
Biscuit Paint Wall
One of Houston’s famous wall murals according to 365 Things To Do in Houston located in the Montrose area, the Biscuit Paint Wall was made by French artist Sebastien “Mr. D” Boileau, giving Instagram users a colorful backdrop.
North and South Boulevard
Many Houstonians adore the roads full of trees and greenery on North and South Boulevard, located in Boulevard Oaks south of I-69 Southwest Freeway. Between the roads and trees lies a red brick path perfect as a background.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.