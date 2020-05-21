Capture memories at these 11 Houston places that are perfect for graduation photos

HOUSTON – The weather is warming up and thousands of high school and college graduates will be celebrating their milestone with forever photos.

The Houston-area is full of picturesque spots where Houstonians flock to get that perfect picture. Whether you are taking them yourself or with a professional, keep these places in mind when getting your pictures done.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

Hermann Park/McGovern Centennial Gardens

One of the most popular areas graduates have their pictures taken. From the McGovern Centennial Gardens to the Japanese Garden, Hermann Park offers expansive greenery for any photo shoot.

Discovery Green

Located within Downtown Houston across from George R. Brown Convention Center, graduates can take pictures next to sculptures, art, trees or even have the skyline as a gorgeous backdrop.

Gerald D. Hines Water Wall

One of Houston’s landmarks located next to Williams Tower in the Galleria area, the waterfall backdrop will give graduates a breathtaking view and a little bit of wind.

Graffiti Park

Next to I-69 Southwest Freeway between Leeland and Bell Streets is a colorful building full of graffiti art made by local artists.

Eleanor Tinsley Park/Buffalo Bayou

This park located within Buffalo Bayou has great picture spots for graduates to take advantage of. From pictures with the bayou background to the Sabine bridge.

San Jacinto Memorial Green

The San Jacinto Memorial Green is a historic landmark located within Houston Community College-Central Campus in Midtown, celebrating the history of San Jacinto High School. The area is filled with greenery and pathways that make this area worth getting pictures at.

Cullinan Park

One of Sugar Land’s popular parks marks the list of best parks to take pictures in the Houston area according to MommyNearest. The park features lakes, wetlands and ponds which creates a beautiful landscape for graduation pictures.

Allen’s Landing

The birthplace of Houston is also a great spot to take pictures for graduates, located just outside the Downtown Houston skyline a couple blocks from UH-Downtown.

Galveston beaches

Many Houston-area graduates visit Galveston to take pictures at the beach. You can choose between the Bolivar Peninsula to Galveston Island State Park, or even the Seawall. Many beach areas of the island will give you that ocean background.

Biscuit Paint Wall

One of Houston’s famous wall murals according to 365 Things To Do in Houston located in the Montrose area, the Biscuit Paint Wall was made by French artist Sebastien “Mr. D” Boileau, giving Instagram users a colorful backdrop.

North and South Boulevard

Many Houstonians adore the roads full of trees and greenery on North and South Boulevard, located in Boulevard Oaks south of I-69 Southwest Freeway. Between the roads and trees lies a red brick path perfect as a background.