Meet our KPRC 2 Kids ‘Artists of the Week!’

HOUSTON – Last week, parents had the opportunity to upload their child’s Houston Life artwork from our KPRC 2 Art Assignments. Parents submitted one piece of artwork into each category. The categories included Most Creative, Most Uplifting, Most Colorful and Most Realistic.

Over the week, viewers had the chance to see all of the submissions and pick their favorite pieces for each category. Here are our four “Artists of the Week” for our Houston Life assignment.

Meet Harrison

Most creative was awarded to four-year-old Harrison from Houston (KPRC)

Harrison loves going to Astro’s games with his dad. His favorite thing to draw are Transformers. At home, Harrison loves to swim in the pool with his sister and play with his Transformers. He also enjoys learning games on his tablet and having dance parties at night. Mom said Harrison is so full of energy and loves to play and meet new people. Every time they go out he always talks to people and asks them their name. Mom said “he’s is quite the ladies’ man.”

Meet Sanchita

Most Realistic was awarded to nine-year-old Sanchita (KPRC)

Sanchita has been living in Houston for more than two years now and loves the city. She loves colors and wanted her drawings to be colorful, and look realistic. For Sanchita, Houston is a city that has happy, bright and colorful buildings. The little artist loves to draw sceneries, unicorns, rainbows and nature. In her free time, she loves drawing, singing, playing with her Barbies and playing with her little brother.

Meet Melinda

Most Colorful was awarded to nine-year-old Melinda from Houston (KPRC)

Melinda is nine years old and lives in Houston. She drew a wonderful trip under the sea and was inspired by the Houston Aquarium.

Meet Tyler

Most Uplifting was awarded to nine-year-old Tyler (KPRC)

Tyler is nine years old and lives in Missouri City. He was awarded “Most Uplifting” for his Houston Rockets logo drawing.

You can see all of our featured artists below.