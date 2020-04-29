Meet our KPRC 2 Kids ‘Artists of the Week!’

HOUSTON – Last week, parents had the opportunity to upload their child’s Mother Nature artwork from our KPRC 2 Art Assignments. Parents submitted one piece of artwork into each category. The categories included Most Creative, Most Uplifting, Most Colorful and Most Realistic.

Over the weekend, viewers had the chance to see all of the submissions and pick their favorite pieces for each category. Here are our four “Artists of the Week” for our Mother Nature’s assignment.

Meet Jhaelyn

Most Creative goes to 8-year-old Jhaelyn (KPRC)

This was Jhaelyn’s first time painting an assignment for her art class on famous artists. She picked Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night because was inspired by two of his quotes. “For my part, I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream” and “If you truly love Nature, you will find beauty everywhere. Jehovah God created nature for us to enjoy and that’s my inspiration especially what is happening around us. The beautiful creation shows how much God loves us.” Jhaelyn’s favorite thing to draw is nature. In her free time, she enjoys playing with her dogs and her little sister.

Meet Zayan

Most Realistic award goes to 9-year-old Zayan from Katy, TX (KPRC)

Zayan was inspired by his curiosity. He always wondered how trees would look like under a full moon with snow falling. Zayan’s favorite thing to draw are dragons colored in Prisma color pencils At home, he enjoys playing outside and drawing anything, but most of all he loves drawing 3D letters.

Meet Rayan

Most Colorful award goes to 11-year-old Rayan from Katy, TX (KPRC)

Rayan was inspired by his trip. Rayan was supposed to go to the Smokey Mountain during spring break, but because of the coronavirus, he wasn’t able to attend. He imagined what his trip would have been like and drew it on a canvas. Rayan loves to draw anime and dragons. In his free time, he enjoys playing soccer and drawing.

Meet Adelina

Most Uplifting goes to 6-year-old Adelina (KPRC)

Adelina is 6 years old from Baytown, TX. Her drawing was inspired by Earth Day. Adelina said, “everyone can help make the earth beautiful.”

You can submit your child’s best artwork here for a chance to be featured as our “KPRC 2 KIDS Artist of the Week.” You can see all of our featured artists below.