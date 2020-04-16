This 97-year-old grandmother is going viral for her quarantine baking videos

PITTSBURGH, Pa – An Easter bread recipe video brought a 97-year-old Pittsburgh grandma into viral fame as many are looking to bake through their quarantine.

Lucy Pollock, with help from her daughter Mary Ellen Raneri, posted several baking videos on their Facebook page, Baking with Lucy, to give quarantined viewers something to do in their own kitchen.

Pollock and Raneri were baking cinnamon rolls and posted the image on their Facebook page. Then Raneri thought of a brilliant idea: baking videos.

EASTER BREAD VIDEO 1 Ingredients and pretp This video is the first one we did! It shows how to make my mom's favorite Easter roll recipe. It's actually pretty simple. Join us and give it a shot! Posted by Baking With Lucy on Monday, March 30, 2020

Their first video: an Easter bread recipe brought them viral fame, with visitors asking for more.

"So we did basic stuff, and the Easter bread recipe she always makes got all these hits. All these people wanted to be her friend,” Raneri told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “What the heck. Sometimes things just happen.”

With so many Americans hunkering down in quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak, Pollock hopes to “cheer some people up."

Some of her baking videos include making gnocchi and meatballs with an Italian taste.

To see more of her videos, check out her page here.