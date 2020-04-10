LIST: Check out these impressive foreclosed Houston homes that are available right now

The housing market is slowing down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As home listings have decreased by about 5%, listing prices have increased due to the low demand and stay-at-home orders issued in Texas counties.

In the Houston-area, there are fewer people listing homes for sale, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

According to Chairman John Nugent, real estate workers, who were designated as “essential workers” by Gov. Greg Abbott, are highly encouraged to use online resources such as Zoom to conduct virtual open houses and sending documents electronically.

However, even with social distancing protocols in place, real estate experts are still unsure when the market will begin to bounce back.

"We don’t yet know what percentage of that downturn is a reflection of our members’ commitment to narrowing down selections through virtual showings, sellers declining to allow their homes to be shown, or buyers unwilling or unable to move forward at this time,” said Cindi Bulla, Texas Realtors Chairman.

With the market in a bit of a struggle, experts are unsure when things will improve and if there will be a surge of foreclosures.

For those open to buying a foreclosure, there is availability with interest rates at an all-time low.

We found five pretty impressive homes available through foreclosure in the Houston area.

Here are 5 foreclosed homes for sale in the Houston area:

15402 Oyster Creek Lane, Sugar Land

Address: 15402 Oyster Creek Lane

3 Beds, 4.5 baths

List Price: $899,999

5450 Woodbury, Fulshear (HAR)

Address: 5450 Woodbury

3 beds, 3 baths (2 full and 2 half baths)

List Price: $399,999

11011 Autumn Mist Cove, Magnolia

Address: 11011 Autumn Mist Cove

5 beds, 4.5 baths

List Price: $675,000

4219 Madera Creek Lane, Katy (HAR)

Address: 4219 Madera Creek Lane

5 Beds, 3.5 baths

List Price: $507,500

2 Aliano Court

2 Aliano Court (HAR)

Address: 2 Aliano Court

5 beds, 5.5 baths

List Price: $539,000