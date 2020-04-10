72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

LIST: Check out these impressive foreclosed Houston homes that are available right now

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Tags: home, real estate, Sugar Land, Magnolia, Fulshear, Foreclosure
.
. (HAR)

The housing market is slowing down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As home listings have decreased by about 5%, listing prices have increased due to the low demand and stay-at-home orders issued in Texas counties.

In the Houston-area, there are fewer people listing homes for sale, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

According to Chairman John Nugent, real estate workers, who were designated as “essential workers” by Gov. Greg Abbott, are highly encouraged to use online resources such as Zoom to conduct virtual open houses and sending documents electronically.

However, even with social distancing protocols in place, real estate experts are still unsure when the market will begin to bounce back.

"We don’t yet know what percentage of that downturn is a reflection of our members’ commitment to narrowing down selections through virtual showings, sellers declining to allow their homes to be shown, or buyers unwilling or unable to move forward at this time,” said Cindi Bulla, Texas Realtors Chairman.

With the market in a bit of a struggle, experts are unsure when things will improve and if there will be a surge of foreclosures.

For those open to buying a foreclosure, there is availability with interest rates at an all-time low.

We found five pretty impressive homes available through foreclosure in the Houston area.

Here are 5 foreclosed homes for sale in the Houston area:

Sugar Land

15402 Oyster Creek Lane, Sugar Land
15402 Oyster Creek Lane, Sugar Land
photo

Address: 15402 Oyster Creek Lane

3 Beds, 4.5 baths

List Price: $899,999

Fulshear

5450 Woodbury, Fulshear
5450 Woodbury, Fulshear (HAR)
photo

Address: 5450 Woodbury

3 beds, 3 baths (2 full and 2 half baths)

List Price: $399,999

Magnolia

11011 Autumn Mist Cove, Magnolia
11011 Autumn Mist Cove, Magnolia
photo

Address: 11011 Autumn Mist Cove

5 beds, 4.5 baths

List Price: $675,000

Katy

4219 Madera Creek Lane, Katy
4219 Madera Creek Lane, Katy (HAR)
photo

Address: 4219 Madera Creek Lane

5 Beds, 3.5 baths

List Price: $507,500

Missouri City

2 Aliano Court
2 Aliano Court
2 Aliano Court
2 Aliano Court (HAR)

Address: 2 Aliano Court

5 beds, 5.5 baths

List Price: $539,000

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.