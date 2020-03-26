Morning Motivation: Birthday parade for 93-year-old veteran, online shopping to support local shops and FREE Starbucks

HOUSTON – Start the day a little lighter and brighter amid the coronavirus pandemic with Morning Motivation, good news stories curated by KPRC 2.

Celebrating with the whole neighborhood

Erica Walsh told KPRC 2 her Houston neighborhood held a parade for Dick Chaltry on Tuesday. He turned 93 years old.

Walsh wrote, “We wanted to help celebrate him in a very special way. … Social distancing at its best! He's a WWII veteran, so we brought American flags.”

Supporting local business after Spring Nutcracker Market canceled

Though the Houston Ballet's Spring Spectacular was canceled for this year, there's plenty of local Texas vendors you can support online – without battling crowds.

Finding a silver lining

Self-quarantine means a lot more time with family, and that means discovering more dad’s, ah, talents. Watch this hilarious viral video of a Denver dad in a dance-off with his daughter while in quarantine.

Watch this hilarious viral video of a Denver dad in a dance-off with his daughter while in quarantine.

Essential employees get some perks

Starbucks and a number of other retailers are offering freebies and deals throughout the quarantine.

Getting to know you

Everyone is getting to know everyone a little bit better – in a different way throughout this odd time in our country. That was true for our KPRC 2 viewers and our consumer expert Amy Davis when her children made an appearance in her on-air-from-home broadcast.

We're #SocialDistancing at @KPRC2 and sometimes we get some special surprise guest on the morning show.

It’s a beautiful thing. Take a look back at the original.

