Whoops! KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis has her own BBC moment live on TV

HOUSTON – We’re practicing social distancing here at KPRC 2, and consumer expert Amy Davis had a special guest on Wednesday morning’s show.

Amy’s daughter Piper graced viewers with her presence as her mom gave consumer advice to viewers.

We’re #SocialDistancing at @KPRC2 and sometimes we get some special surprise guest on the morning show. 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/7xuozFv4Ea — Taniya Wright (@KPRC2Taniya) March 26, 2020

The moment was not only adorable but hilarious as anchors Taniya Wright and Owen Conflenti giggled at Piper’s unexpected debut.

We all agree, Taniya -- “You need to smile in times like this.”