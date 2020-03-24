The Rustic is hiring 250 employees at their new Uptown Park location slated to open in late Spring

HOUSTON – Looking for a job in the restaurant industry? Popular eatery The Rustic plans to hire 250 workers at their new location in Uptown Park.

Most positions require a food handlers and a TABC certification upon hire. Salary depends on the position and experience.

The restaurant, which serves locally-sourced dishes and drinks, is hiring all positions such as bartenders, hosts/servers, and runners.

According to owner Kyle Noonan, the restaurant has a tentative opening in late Spring, provided that all city and state ordinances are lifted after the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant is currently conducting phone interviews at this time. Noonan hopes to bring those selected candidates “some much-needed work” as soon as the ordinance is lifted in Houston.

Interested candidates should click here to apply. Be sure to specify the location.