New Westchase nail salon VLink Nail opens its doors

A new nail salon and waxing and eyelash service spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called VLink Nail, the fresh arrival is located at 9793 Westheimer Road, Suite A, in Westchase.

VLink Nail is part of a local chain with three Houston-area locations. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, nail repair, dipping powder, gel shellac, eyelash extensions and waxing. (Check out all the salon's services here.)

VLink Nail has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Amy R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 12, wrote, "After a scheduling mix-up, the lovely staff at VLink stayed almost two hours past their official closing time... They could not have been more generous, kind and helpful... I happily left with the prettiest, best quality manicure and pedicure I have ever had. "

And Carol N. wrote, "New management is awesome! Very friendly and outstanding customer service! Linda did my shellac mani! Great job!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. VLink Nail is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Sunday.

