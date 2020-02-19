Bobo Tea brings bubble tea and more to Memorial

Bubble tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 1003 Dairy Ashford Road, Suite B, in Memorial, the new arrival is called Bobo Tea.

The spot serves up tea and other sweet drinks, with menu items ranging from milk tea to fruit tea to smoothies and slushies. Customers can add toppings to their drinks like boba, crystal jelly, grass jelly, milk foam or whip cream. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Anthony Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 6, wrote, "Tropical smoothie was just an extra pick me up and even at regular sugar, it wasn't too sweet and tasted like it was made fresh!"

Yelper Justina B. added, “Loved the Viet coffee here — it's definitely Viet-style strong! Grasshopper drink is nice and refreshing if you love healthy... Pink Lady, Rose Lychee and Peach Delight are all wonderful and good flavor!”

Bobo Tea has yet to share its business hours online.

