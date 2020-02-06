New H-E-B location makes Meyerland Area debut

Local fans of grocery stores are in luck. H-E-B has added a new location at 4955 Beechnut St. in Meyerland Area.

The Texas chain, which has locations throughout the state, offers general grocery items as well as a pharmacy and a flower shop. The Meyerland store has a bakery and a deli, along with food departments like produce, meat and seafood. The store also offers curbside pickup and home delivery.

The new locale has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Sylvie F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 29, wrote, "Today is the opening of the new Meyerland H-E-B: 2 stories, 96,000 square feet with 712 parking spaces. Placing the grocery store on the second level assures it will not flood in this flood-prone area."

And Eric B. wrote, "Great and decent prices. Fantastic customer service. Fast, friendly checkers and fast carry-out people. It is an H-E-B. If you never have visited an H-E-B, go do it."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: H-E-B is open from 6 a.m.–midnight daily.

