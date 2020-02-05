VooDoo Doughnut will be selling Valentine’s Day-themed doughnuts next weekend in Houston

HOUSTON – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and VooDoo Doughnut is getting into the spirit by selling Valentine’s Day-themed sweets.

Two Valentine’s Day exclusive doughnuts, the Conversation Heart and the Valentine’s Sprinkle Cake will make their exclusive debut next weekend only.

The Conversation Heart doughnut is heart-shaped filled with Bavarian cream, dipped in colored vanilla frosting with a conversation phrase written in white frosting. The Valentine’s Sprinkle Cake is a plain cake doughnut dipped in vanilla frosting and Valentine’s Day-filled sprinkles.

In addition, all VooDoo vanilla classics-and-crazies will be dyed pink for the holiday.

The doughnuts are first come, first served, and pre-orders will not be accepted.

The Portland-based doughnut company recently opened their Washington Avenue location just last month, immediately gaining popularity in the area.