VooDoo Doughnut will be selling Valentine’s Day-themed doughnuts next weekend in Houston

Ana Gonzalez

The Conversational Heart doughnut, and the Valentine's Day Sprinkle doughnut will make their run during Valentine's Day weekend at VooDoo Doughnut in Houston. (Courtesy of VooDoo Doughnut)

HOUSTON – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and VooDoo Doughnut is getting into the spirit by selling Valentine’s Day-themed sweets.

Two Valentine’s Day exclusive doughnuts, the Conversation Heart and the Valentine’s Sprinkle Cake will make their exclusive debut next weekend only.

The Conversation Heart doughnut is heart-shaped filled with Bavarian cream, dipped in colored vanilla frosting with a conversation phrase written in white frosting. The Valentine’s Sprinkle Cake is a plain cake doughnut dipped in vanilla frosting and Valentine’s Day-filled sprinkles.

In addition, all VooDoo vanilla classics-and-crazies will be dyed pink for the holiday.

The doughnuts are first come, first served, and pre-orders will not be accepted.

The Portland-based doughnut company recently opened their Washington Avenue location just last month, immediately gaining popularity in the area.

