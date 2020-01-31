Mayor declares Jan. 31 as ‘Bill Balleza Day’; Memorial City lights up in honor of his last day

HOUSTON – January 31 is a day many viewers will be seeing Bill Balleza for the final time on the air at KPRC 2. For 49-year journalist Bill Balleza, this day is the start of a new chapter: retirement.

On Balleza’s final day at the newsdesk, viewers, colleagues and businesses showed an outpouring of support and love for the longtime anchor. However, it wasn’t just our city who valued Balleza’s work, national journalists from NBC also shared their best wishes on Balleza’s last day.

NBC News Anchors share farewell wishes

Memorial City Honors Balleza

Friday evening, Memorial City is honoring Bill Balleza for his 40 years of journalism excellence at KPRC 2.

In honor of Balleza’s love of Whataburger, they are changing their 2.6 linear miles of LED Lights to orange and white.

Bill Balleza Day

January 31, 2020, is officially known as ‘Bill Balleza Day.' On Thursday, Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a proclamation honoring Balleza and declared Friday, ‘Bill Balleza Day’ in the city of Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner issues Bill Balleza a proclamation in his honor. (KPRC)

Welcome the Wall of Fame

During Balleza’s retirement dinner the longtime anchor was also surprised with an image drawn on the walls the Palm restaurant.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo also shared a special message on their Facebook page.

Bill Bazella’s final newscast will be on January 31, 2020.

