Bill Balleza honored at retirement dinner
Houston – On Thursday, friends, family and colleagues of longtime anchor, Bill Balleza, gathered together to celebrate a night of goodbyes. After nearly 50 years of being on the airwaves, Balleza was surprised with a few recognitions.
At his retirement dinner, the Palm surprised Balleza by adding his caricature to the restaurant’s wall. The wall features characters and caricatures of local celebrities and prominent Houstonians.
Balleza was also surprised by the city of Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a proclamation honoring Balleza and declared Friday, Jan. 31 as ‘Bill Balleza Day’ in the city of Houston.
Balleza’s final newscast is on Friday, January 31.
