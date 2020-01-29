These are the top 12 hottest date night restaurants in Houston

HOUSTON – Whether your goal is to celebrate a special occasion or simply step away from the everyday routine, date night generally includes dining out. From a 100-year-old log cabin offering wild game, to fine dining in a historical home brimming with charm, we have a sizzling list of date night spots.

1.) Artisans - 3201 Louisiana St., Houston, TX 77006

Pistachio crusted seabass with the creamy risotto from Artisans.

Think high-end French cuisine in a warm space with rustic-chic decor.

What to try: Pistachio crusted seabass with the creamy risotto.

Phone number: (713) 529-9111

2.) Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - 8540 Creekside Forest Dr. Ste C-100, The Woodlands, TX 77375

Gamberi Fra Diavolo - Jumbo prawn, bucatini today pasta oven-roasted tomatoes garlic chili butter sauce from Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

New to the northside, Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar located in the Creekside area services The Woodlands, Spring, Tomball and Magnolia area. Authentic Italian dishes, a full wine list, softly lit rooms and live piano music set the tone for an unforgettable date night.

What to try: Gamberi Fra Diavolo- Jumbo prawn, bucatini today pasta oven-roasted tomatoes garlic chili butter sauce. It’s not too heavy and packed with flavor.

Phone number: 281-377-1777

3.) BCN Taste & Tradition - 4210 Roseland St, Houston, TX 77006

Grilled 8oz filet mignon with BCN potatoes and glazed pearl onions, served with Grandma’s sauce from BCN Taste & Tradition.

Set in a 1920s home, this contemporary Spanish fine-dining spot presents classic Catalan flavors.

What to try: Grilled 8oz filet mignon with BCN potatoes and glazed pearl onions served with Grandma’s sauce.

Phone number: (832) 834-3411

4.) Eculent- 709 Harris Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

French onion soup bon-bon from Eculent.

A multi-sensory dining experience incorporating technology, art, & elevated creative cuisine.

What to try: This prix-fixe menu includes a French onion soup bon-bon that you don’t want to skip. This melt in your mouth savory bite tastes like you just had a mouthful of classic French onion soup.

Phone number: (713) 429-4311

5.) Emmaline - 3210 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019

Butterflied whole branzino with oregano pesto, caponata, Israeli cous cous and vegetable salad from Emmaline.

A stylish neighborhood eatery well-known for its modern American & European cuisine and stellar bar program.

What to try: Butterflied whole branzino with oregano pesto, caponata, Israeli couscous and vegetable salad.

Phone number: (713) 523-3210

6.) Étoile Cuisine et Bar - 1101-11 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

Bouillabaisse made with shrimp, fresh-caught snapper, john dory, mussels, scallops and a saffron emulsion from Étoile Cuisine et Bar.

This sophisticated French eatery has a modern farmhouse interior serving traditional & seasonal menus.

What to try: Bouillabaisse made with shrimp, fresh-caught snapper, john dory, mussels, scallops and a saffron emulsion.

Phone number: (832) 668-5808

7.) La Table - 1800 Post Oak Blvd #6110, Houston, TX 77056

Veal filet mignon topped with chanterelle mushrooms from La Table. (Michael Anthony)

For a romantic night out, it doesn’t get much more charming than one of the five dining spaces here. If you’re looking for a luxurious type of ambiance, then the Château room (located upstairs at La Table) is highly recommended.

What to try: Veal filet mignon topped with chanterelle mushrooms.

Phone number: (713) 439-1000

8.) Masraff’s - 1753 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

Herb Roasted Australian Rack of Lamb from Masraff's.

Creatively prepared Euro-American eats such as duck, osso buco & foie gras amidst elegant surrounds.

What to try: Herb Roasted Australian Rack of Lamb.

Phone number: (713) 355-1975

9.) Nobie’s - 2048 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098

Fish wraps- make your own fish wraps out of a crispy whole fried fish, peanuts, herbs, coconut, ginger and lime from Nobie's.

This 1930’s Montrose home makes for an intimate spot to enjoy some of the most creative cuisines Houston has to offer. Chef Martin Stayer offers an evolving menu of 20 - 25 daily items focused on approachable, but innovative dishes incorporating seasonal ingredients from land and sea.

What to try: Fish wraps- make your own fish wraps out of a crispy whole fried fish, peanuts, herbs, coconut, ginger and lime. It’s perfect to share.

Phone number: (346) 319-5919

10.) Rainbow Lodge - 2011 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77008

Trout with crab and pecan brown butter from RainbowLodge. Photo credit: Paula Murphy.

The Rainbow Lodge is a beloved favorite for many locals, and one of the most romantic restaurants in Houston. The historic log cabin offers a refined take on wild game and seafood, with offerings like buffalo tenderloin medallions and chargrilled Alaskan king crab legs drizzled with roasted garlic butter. The rustic interior leaves you feeling as if you’re dining in the mountains of Colorado.

What to try: Trout with crab and pecan brown butter.

Phone number: (713) 861-8666

11.) ROMA - 2347 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

Fettuccine Bolognese from ROMA. Photo credit: Jeremy Parzen.

Ever wonder what it’s like to dine in Rome? Transport yourself to Italy’s capital for an evening of fine wine and Roman classics like supplì, mozzarella in carrozza, bucatini alla amatriciana, and saltimbocca.

What to try: Fettuccine Bolognese. Get the recipe HERE

Phone number: (713) 664-7581

12.) Tony’s - 3755 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046

Mussels-San Marzano tomatoes, oregano and pepperoncini from Tony's.

Fine dining and world-class wines, a truly sophisticated dining experience await you at Tony’s.

What to try: Mussels-San Marzano tomatoes, oregano and pepperoncini.

Phone number: (713) 622-6778