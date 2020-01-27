These restaurants have the best pulled pork in the Houston area, KPRC 2 viewers say
HOUSTON – Over the weekend, we were craving some great pulled pork and so we asked KPRC 2 viewers on Facebook to recommend their favorite spots.
Here’s a list of the 20 restaurants serving the best pulled pork in and around Houston, according to y’all:
1.) Corkscrew - 26608 Keith Street, Spring, TX 77373
2.) 4 Corners BBQ - 7735 Decker Dr. Baytown, TX 77520
3.) Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue - 200 N. Elm StreetTomball, TX 77375
View this post on Instagram
A pulled pork sandwich with bacon slaw on a buttery toasted Slow Dough brioche bun, and our new side of Southern Greens ought to be a sensible pre turkey day lunch. We have some chile relleno sausage stuffed quail today too. If you have a preorder to pick up head over to our To Go Market. If you are walking in today for a To Go order please hit us at the restaurant. The To Go Market will be really busy today, a jumpin & a buzzin. It will be a fun spirited day, so let’s all enjoy it. Cheers!
4.) Rudy’s “Country Store” & Bar-B-Q - multiple locations
5.) Pinkerton’s Barbecue - 1504 Airline Dr.
6.) The Pit Room - 1201 Richmond Ave.
7.) Harlem Road Texas BBQ - 9823 Harlem Rd, Richmond, TX 77407
8.) The Brisket House - 5775 Woodway Dr.
9.) Demeris’s BBQ - two locations
10.) Lyndon’s Pit Bar-B-Q - 5320 Hollister St.
11.) Carl’s Bar-Que - 21920 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429
12.) Spring Creek Barbeque - multiple locations
13.) Brookstreet Bar-B-Q - multiple locations
14.) Andy’s Hawg Wild Bar-B-Que - 2826 Dedman St, Pasadena, TX 77503
15.) Partick Feges - 3 Greenway Plaza Ste C210 Concourse Level – The Hub
16.) Brothers-In-Law’s Bar-B-Que - 503 Freeport St.
17.) The Moonshiners Southern Table + Bar - 1000 Prairie St.
18.) Buc-ee’s - multiple locations
19.) Beef & Bun Barbecue - 4418 W Fuqua St.
20.) DD’S Bbq Restaurant - 9705 Synott Rd.
