These restaurants have the best pulled pork in the Houston area, KPRC 2 viewers say

HOUSTON – Over the weekend, we were craving some great pulled pork and so we asked KPRC 2 viewers on Facebook to recommend their favorite spots.

Here’s a list of the 20 restaurants serving the best pulled pork in and around Houston, according to y’all:

RELATED: These restaurants serve the best fried shrimp in the Houston area, according to seafood lovers

1.) Corkscrew - 26608 Keith Street, Spring, TX 77373

2.) 4 Corners BBQ - 7735 Decker Dr. Baytown, TX 77520

3.) Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue - 200 N. Elm StreetTomball, TX 77375

4.) Rudy’s “Country Store” & Bar-B-Q - multiple locations

5.) Pinkerton’s Barbecue - 1504 Airline Dr.

6.) The Pit Room - 1201 Richmond Ave.

7.) Harlem Road Texas BBQ - 9823 Harlem Rd, Richmond, TX 77407

8.) The Brisket House - 5775 Woodway Dr.

9.) Demeris’s BBQ - two locations

10.) Lyndon’s Pit Bar-B-Q - 5320 Hollister St.

11.) Carl’s Bar-Que - 21920 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429

12.) Spring Creek Barbeque - multiple locations

13.) Brookstreet Bar-B-Q - multiple locations

14.) Andy’s Hawg Wild Bar-B-Que - 2826 Dedman St, Pasadena, TX 77503

15.) Partick Feges - 3 Greenway Plaza Ste C210 Concourse Level – The Hub

16.) Brothers-In-Law’s Bar-B-Que - 503 Freeport St.

17.) The Moonshiners Southern Table + Bar - 1000 Prairie St.

18.) Buc-ee’s - multiple locations

19.) Beef & Bun Barbecue - 4418 W Fuqua St.

20.) DD’S Bbq Restaurant - 9705 Synott Rd.