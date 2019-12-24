These restaurants serve the best fried shrimp in the Houston area, according to seafood lovers

HOUSTON – Craving some delicious crispy fried shrimp?

On National Fried Shrimp Day, celebrated on Dec. 21, we asked our KPRC 2 audience to share their go-to spots for fried shrimp.

According to our seafood-loving viewers, these are the top 10 spots in and around the Houston area:

1.) Barbecue Inn - 116 W. Crosstimbers Rd.

2.) Christie’s Seafood & Steaks - 6029 Westheimer. “Love that place, great food and service!” wrote KPRC 2 viewer Helen Gandara.

3.) Captain Tom’s Seafood & Oyster Bar - 10501 Farm to Market 1960 Rd. W.

4.) Monument Inn - 4406 Independence Pkwy.

5.) Captain Benny’s - multiple locations

6.) Pier 8 Seafood - 409 Todville Rd.

7.) Baytown Seafood - 9205 S Main St.

8.) J&J’s Seafood - 3825 Woodvalley Dr.

9.) Jax Grill - 1613 Shepherd Dr.

10.) Pappadeux - multiple locations