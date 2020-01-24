Here’s where you can find daddy-daughter dances happening in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Dads, are you looking to take your daughters out to dance?
Many daddy-daughter dances are taking place around the Houston area, from churches to community centers. Some will offer light bites, desserts, and photos.
Check out the list below for a Daddy Daughter dance happening near you:
Dad & Daughter Dance 2020
Sat. Jan. 25
Missouri City Community Center, 1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City
Time: 6 p.m.
Cost: $20-30
City of Bellaire’s Daddy Daughter Dance
Sat. Feb. 1
Bellaire Civic Center, 7008 South Rice, Bellaire
Time: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Residents $30 per couple, Non-Residents $40, $10 each additional guest
Daddy’s Girl Dance 2020
Sat. Feb 1
Houston Marriott Sugar Land, 16090 City Walk, Sugar Land
Time: 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: N/A
Daddy Daughter Dance
Fri. Feb. 7
Christ Community Church, 1303 Sherwood Forest St., Houston
Time: 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.
Registration is required. Visit c3.org for details.
Father & Daughter Dance
Fri. Feb 7
Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, Seabrook
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration is required
Annual Cheer Team Daddy/Daughter Dance
Fri. Feb. 7
Harmony School of Excellence, 7340 N Gessner Dr., Houston
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $25 per couple
Ties & Tiaras 2020 Father-Daughter Dance
Sat. Feb. 8
Rhodes School for the Performing Arts – Humble, 600 Charles St., Humble
Time: 6 p.m.
Cost: $10-20
Daddy Daughter Dance Event
Sun. Feb. 9
Sweet & Sassy, 6445 FM 1463 Suite 210, Katy
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: $40, ask for sibling discount
14th Annual Father Daughter Sweetheart Dance
Fri. Feb. 14
Charles T. Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5th Ave N., Texas City
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $30 per couple through Feb. 7, $40 per couple Feb. 10-14th. $10 per additional daughter. Advanced ticket sales only.
Pearland Rotary – Daddy Daughter Dance
Sat. Feb. 22
Pearland Junior High South, 4719 Bailey Road, Pearland
Time: 5:30 – 8 p.m.
Cost: N/A
