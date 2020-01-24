Here’s where you can find daddy-daughter dances happening in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Dads, are you looking to take your daughters out to dance?

Many daddy-daughter dances are taking place around the Houston area, from churches to community centers. Some will offer light bites, desserts, and photos.

Check out the list below for a Daddy Daughter dance happening near you:

Dad & Daughter Dance 2020

Sat. Jan. 25

Missouri City Community Center, 1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City

Time: 6 p.m.

Cost: $20-30

City of Bellaire’s Daddy Daughter Dance

Sat. Feb. 1

Bellaire Civic Center, 7008 South Rice, Bellaire

Time: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Residents $30 per couple, Non-Residents $40, $10 each additional guest

Daddy’s Girl Dance 2020

Sat. Feb 1

Houston Marriott Sugar Land, 16090 City Walk, Sugar Land

Time: 7-9:30 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Daddy Daughter Dance

Fri. Feb. 7

Christ Community Church, 1303 Sherwood Forest St., Houston

Time: 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Registration is required. Visit c3.org for details.

Father & Daughter Dance

Fri. Feb 7

Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, Seabrook

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free, registration is required

Annual Cheer Team Daddy/Daughter Dance

Fri. Feb. 7

Harmony School of Excellence, 7340 N Gessner Dr., Houston

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $25 per couple

Ties & Tiaras 2020 Father-Daughter Dance

Sat. Feb. 8

Rhodes School for the Performing Arts – Humble, 600 Charles St., Humble

Time: 6 p.m.

Cost: $10-20

Daddy Daughter Dance Event

Sun. Feb. 9

Sweet & Sassy, 6445 FM 1463 Suite 210, Katy

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $40, ask for sibling discount

14th Annual Father Daughter Sweetheart Dance

Fri. Feb. 14

Charles T. Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5th Ave N., Texas City

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $30 per couple through Feb. 7, $40 per couple Feb. 10-14th. $10 per additional daughter. Advanced ticket sales only.

Pearland Rotary – Daddy Daughter Dance

Sat. Feb. 22

Pearland Junior High South, 4719 Bailey Road, Pearland

Time: 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Cost: N/A