Love goat-milk skin products? That’s this new Houston-area store’s specialty
TOMBALL, Texas – Have you been searching for new natural products to include in your skincare routine? Ever considered trying out goat milk-based products?
Goat Maddness, a new shop located at 309 Market Street in Tomball, is offering goat milk-based skincare products for both men and women.
The company, which opened it doors Dec. 20, specializes in handcrafted goat milk soaps, lotions and more.
Below are three goat milk products you might be interested in:
1. Goat milk soap
These cold-pressed handmade soaps are made with all-natural ingredients and real goat milk, according to the company’s website.
Madd soaps are filled with vitamins and minerals that help fight dry skin while packing moisturizing power, fragrances that last all day and great for all types of skin, according to the product’s description.
2. Goat milk lotion
This 4-ounce bottle of handmade all-natural goat milk lotion contains high amounts of minerals and vitamins. “Stop buying water-based and chemical-based products, using those can lead to damaging and dry skin,” reads a fragment on the product’s description.
3. Goat Milk bath bomb
This is no ordinary bath bomb. This 4-ounce bottle of soaking bath salts has goat milk as one of the main ingredients. “Time to soak those aches and pains away while helping keep your skin healthy and moisturized," reads a fragment on the product’s description.
