Meet the Needville, Texas dairy farmer who’s creating goat milk popsicles

NEEDVILLE – On a hot summer day, there's nothing better than cooling off with a frozen treat.

All We Need Farm in Needville, Texas is serving up award-winning goat milk popsicles that you need to try.

The milk in our pops is entirely from our farm. We use real cane sugar and as [many] local ingredients as possible," said goat farmer and pop creator, Stacey Roussel."

She traded her desk job for a dairy farm, and hasn't looked back since.

I can't think of a job that suits me better than this...to be creative in my kitchen and work with these animals and the be outside everyday...to serve Houston in such a beautfiul way, making people smile. It's really fantastic."

You can find the goat milk popsicles from All We Need Farm in and around Houston.