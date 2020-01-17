Celebrate Lunar New Year at one of these top Chinese restaurants in Houston

On January 25, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Houston, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Golden Dumpling House

Photo: sam c./Yelp

Topping the list is Golden Dumpling House. Located at 9896B Bellaire Blvd. in Sharpstown, the Chinese spot is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 387 reviews on Yelp.

2. Qin Dynasty

Photo: lisa r./Yelp

Next up is Greenway's Qin Dynasty, situated at 5115 Buffalo Speedway. With four stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tiger Noodle House

Photo: ammie i. /Yelp

University Place's Tiger Noodle House, located at 2424 Rice Blvd., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 255 reviews.

4. 369 Oriental Bistro

Photo: cliff j./Yelp

369 Oriental Bistro, a Chinese spot in Neartown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 261 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1009 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.

5. Dumpling King

Photo: jennifer y./Yelp

Over in Mid West, check out Dumpling King, which has earned four stars out of 233 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot at 6515 Westheimer Road

